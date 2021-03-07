Student-athletes at the University of Tennessee and East Tennessee State University have prompted fuss among some state officials recently by kneeling during the pregame playing of the National Anthem. Believing I had nothing new to contribute, I was initially reluctant to join this discussion. Then a letter signed by 27 Republican state senators grabbed my attention.
The letter, signed by our own state Sen. Art Swann, R-Maryville, asserts that “when they don the jersey of a Tennessee university, (athletes) step ... into the role of an ambassador for our state.” The idea that student-athletes represent not just their institution but the whole of their state has some problematic implications.
The signatories of this letter justify their request that universities prohibit kneeling during the anthem by saying that, “many (Tennessee citizens) view this form of protest as offensive and disrespectful.”
In summary: State school athletes represent the state because it contributes to college funding. Many Tennesseans find these actions very offensive. Therefore, student-athletes at UT, ETSU and elsewhere should not be allowed to kneel during the National Anthem.
The second part of that argument already is obdurate to a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case. In Texas v. Johnson, the court ruled freedom of speech protects actions that society may find extremely offensive, but society’s outrage alone is not justification for suppressing free speech.
That decision strongly resonates with me. I grew up being taught in elementary school that America’s greatness was a result of its freedom of expression. In Thailand, it’s illegal to make fun of the royal family. Need I elaborate on events in Russia?
America is different than that. America is better than that. Here, the harshest criticism of the president might be looked down upon by individuals or even society at large, but it is tolerated nonetheless.
I grant that universities have the right to internally punish certain speech, but it’s generally best to protect free speech even if an entity can restrict it.
The first part of the senators’ argument carries problems of its own.
Student-athletes aren’t properly paid, even via their “education.” According to reporters at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, clustering is a situation “in which 25% or more of an athletic team are in the same major” and is likely an effort to make sure athletes can maximize their time playing their sport. After conducting a study, the Post-Gazette found that 65% of top-ranked football teams and 80% of basketball teams are clustered in areas of study. Athletes are being funneled into less-demanding majors, rather than ones that prepare them for success in the real world.
If student-athletes are ambassadors, why don’t they receive compensation like ambassadors? Maybe the coaching staff at these colleges are ambassadors — our highest-paid state official is consistently the Vols’ football coach, after all. But athletes don’t get a dime in pay.
Suggesting that these students, most of whom pay for college, are somehow representing the state implies we should call those 27 state senators “Ambassadors of Marlboro.” The tobacco company Altria — Marlboro’s parent — has donated more than a billion dollars to the GOP, and those funds, directly or indirectly, helped the senators win their races. Despite this, we generally agree that they are representatives of their district, not Altria.
This is not to argue that college athletes deserve pay (though I think they probably do). But when students join the team, they do not consent to represent the whole state. If these senators want to call state college athletes ambassadors on the court, they ought to pay them like ambassadors and give athletes even the smallest fraction of what they pay to coaches.
Personally, I agreed with the statement Sen. Swann’s office gave to The Daily Times: “Social issues of this nature are best handled by society not government.” But while I agree with that sentiment, I disagree with the letter he signed and find them difficult to reconcile.
I understand that these senators aren’t using the government to handle the issue, but if colleges repress these protests as the senators want, that’s not letting society handle it either.
The best solution would be to again reach a point where we simply tolerate each others’ speech. We should reach a point where an anti-lockdown protest and a Black Lives Matter march are given the same underlying respect. For however different their worthiness may be, they are both peaceful assemblies.
We need to embrace the maxim commonly misattributed to Voltaire: “I disagree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”
