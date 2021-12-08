A giant has fallen. And pigmies have taken his place. Bob Dole — plainspoken Kansas war hero — is dead at 98. The former Republican leader of the U.S. Senate has been replaced by Mitch McConnell.
If Merriam Webster had an illustrated edition, you might find Dole’s picture under the word “courage.” His back was crushed in a horrific firefight — compliments of Hitler’s finest — that left Dole lying paralyzed in an Italian field hospital. Though he eventually recovered the use of his legs, Dole never regained use of his right arm and hand. He kept an ink pen conspicuously protruding from his clutched fist to avoid embarrassing anyone who might unknowingly try to shake his hand.
Classic Bob Dole.
Sen. Dole was a fighter, but he didn’t hesitate to work with his counterparts on the other side of the aisle. Perhaps his greatest accomplishment was joining Democrat Ted Kennedy to secure passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act — a law that literally changed America as any building owner will tell you. Years earlier he did the same sort of thing with George McGovern to improve food stamps for low-income Americans.
Dole, in short, loved nation more than party. People more than politics.
I was a young lawyer working on Capitol Hill when Sen. Dole was majority leader — one of the two most powerful positions in Congress. Though he outranked Minority Leader Tom Daschle, it was Dole who more often than not would take the long walk to Daschle’s office when the two needed to talk shop. Ever self-effacing, Dole said it was because if he went to Daschle, he could always decide when the meeting was over.
But Daschle never forgot. One can be both powerful and humble.
Dole was funny. And his humor often had an edge. When asked if he would like to say anything to his presidential primary opponent in 1988 — Vice President George H. Bush — the unsmiling Dole didn’t hesitate. “Yeah. Tell him to quit lying about my record.” And when a fawning reporter tossed Dole a softball in his 1996 campaign against Bill Clinton by asking what he would like every American to know about him, the laconic Dole just laughed.
“Beats me.”
I always thought Bob Dole — the dutiful soldier statesmen — was a little embarrassed by his brash Republican counterpart in the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich. Speaker Gingrich was everything Leader Dole was not. Loud, showy and more inclined toward combat than compromise, he pilloried Bill Clinton for his sexual dalliances while carrying on an extramarital affair of his own as his wife lie in the hospital battling cancer. Dole once quipped that Gingrich’s staff had four large file cabinets and one very small one. “No. 1 is Newt’s ideas. No. 2, Newt’s ideas. Nos. 3 and 4, Newt’s ideas. The little one is Newt’s good ideas.”
Current excesses of appetite and rhetoric had no place with Dole. Nothing was existential or unprecedented. Right or wrong seemed entirely sufficient.
Certainly, Dole had an ego. No one runs for president without it. And, yes, he could be grumpy, but so what? Like his friend and colleague, Howard Baker, Dole never forgot that he could be wrong.
I was not a big Bob Dole fan back in the day. His ideas and mine about what was best for America didn’t always line up. For one, he never met an aircraft carrier he didn’t like. While I felt that having a defense budget more than twice the size of Russia’s was quite enough.
But Sen. Dole knew what love of country looked like. And it didn’t have gold veneer or smell like hairspray.
What can Sen. Dole teach us today? A helluva lot to put it in Dolespeak. Humility for one. Good humor for another. Dole never found it necessary to shout. Self-sacrifice? Always. But mostly, Sen. Dole reminds us to lighten up. Quit judging others so harshly. Maybe instead of buying another handgun or can of pepper spray, you take your political adversary out for a beer.
For the past 10 years, this American icon — this lion — spent his Saturdays at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., just hanging out and chatting up all the veterans — young and old — who happened by. Can you imagine? The great Bob Dole — Captain America — then in a wheelchair spent, his Saturdays just being there to meet ordinary people like us and thank all the veterans for their service.
Rest in peace, Sen. Dole. You represented the best in all of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.