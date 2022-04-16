Too often, Democrats and Republicans are at each other’s throats. Although spirited policy debates are the lifeblood of American democracy, political tribalism in an “US versus THEM” climate is counterproductive and destructive.
So, what does a person’s political party affiliation actually reveal?
When George Washington became president, America had no political parties. He and other founding fathers cautioned against their use, fearing partisan outrage and stagnation would undercut the common good. Despite these cautions, political parties began developing while Washington was still in office.
Our two main parties, the Republican Party and the Democratic Party, have colorful histories reflecting twists and turns in ideologies and support bases.
The oldest active political party in the world, the Democrats once defended slavery (at the time of the Civil War), then became the champion of civil rights reforms a century later. Originally popular among rural constituents, the Democratic base became much more urban by the 1970s. The party’s umbrella today is broadly inclusive. Considered liberal on domestic issues, the party presses for equal opportunity on economic and social matters. The liberal label, however, provides only skeletal information about where any candidate stands.
The Republican Party formed later, becoming prominent with Abraham Lincoln’s election. It initially favored a strong central government, leading the fight to destroy the Confederacy, then later switched to embrace states’ rights. Republican core support also flipped over time — from urban areas to a much more rural base. Though often said to have conservative fiscal and social policies, such labels again may mean little with respect to specific issues. Unlike the diverse Democratic base, Republican political support is more homogenous.
Although the parties have shifted over time, one troubling theme remains unchanged. As America’s founders feared, partisan battles have clouded the political landscape, and polarization has overemphasized our differences to the detriment of our common concerns.
As Americans, we all want our democracy to survive — and flourish. Neither political party enjoys a monopoly on values, integrity, faith, intelligence, honesty, compassion, or national interest. Neither is the enemy.
With elections coming up, party labels should be the beginning of our thoughtful evaluation, not the end. Our declared political affiliation does not limit our choices; approach each candidate with an open mind.
Be curious. Ask questions. As Blount County residents, the affiliation we should care most about is as Americans. Let’s embrace that identity and move forward together.
