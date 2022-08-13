After the election, it is time to redouble your efforts if you care about how government decisions may impact your life. While few eligible people vote, even fewer pay attention after elections have decided who will serve the next term in office. Elected officials know this and often act accordingly.
Most governmental decisions are on routine administrative matters of little import to the general public. We appreciate that public officials are keeping the gears moving, but don’t want to expend energy thinking about these issues.
Then there are issues that some segment of the public gets worked up about, where constituents pay close attention and care deeply how officials vote.
When issues are heated, elected officials often do their best to control the narrative. Sometimes officials will redirect constituents’ concerns elsewhere, pointing to issues that can more easily yield a satisfactory response. Officials tend to obscure the difficult issues involving real competing interests among constituents or where those with financial interests advocate a view that may not sit well with their constituents.
Public officials, their constituents, and other interests constantly do some form of sophisticated dance in all jurisdictions. Interest groups help obfuscate issues to make it easier for officials to vote their way. Sorting through the rhetoric to figure out the reality can be very difficult.
Most importantly, if public officials believe that their constituents really care about a pending decision, they will pay attention. Officials understand that motivated voters will decide their fate in the next election. While interest groups can help finance campaigns, they can’t vote.
The key to holding officials accountable is paying attention and communicating your views. Public officials know that each constituent who writes, calls or speaks at a public meeting represents many more who didn’t take the trouble. Your willingness to express your views will carry more weight than you imagine, especially if your communication is thoughtfully presented.
Our government works best when informed constituents make their views known. Elected officials need to consider and balance competing interests — it’s what they signed up for when they ran for office.
So if you care about growth in our community, or any other issue, stay informed and involved.
Watch carefully what is being proposed, ask your officials where they stand and why, and let them know what you want them to do. Your voice can do wonders in making elected officials more responsive.
