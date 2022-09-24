Politics has always involved debate and conflict among individuals or parties who have, or hope to achieve, governmental power. Today’s political divisiveness, however, feels very different than in the past.
I cut my teeth in state government and politics in the 1970s and 1980s. Republicans and Democrats competed vigorously each biennial election cycle to enhance their leverage in setting public policy by increasing their numbers in the legislature and capturing the governorship.
The electorate seemed to prefer that no one party control all governmental levers, presumably so neither could run amok. Even when the same party controlled the governorship and both legislative houses, no one could ram through an ideological agenda. Legislators acted more as individuals than tools of a party. Bipartisan majorities could be achieved on most legislation after discussion and compromise.
Elected officials worked cooperatively with members of both parties whenever possible because they knew they may need to request help from their colleagues in the future. Each party had red lines their members could not cross without serious repercussions, but there was plenty of room for cooperation.
Unfortunately, opportunities for cooperation have narrowed considerably. The old biennial rhythm of politics has been replaced by the constant drumbeat of doctrinaire, intolerant propaganda by political extremists. They seem convinced not only that they are right and righteous, but that those who disagree are evil and must be crushed.
The fracturing of communication channels through cable and social media has promoted very different perceptions of reality. Sophisticated communication tools motivate people to actively oppose politicians who dare cooperate with the perceived enemy. Strong incentives exist for cable and social media channels to rile up their audience and convince them to return for the next installment of how threatened they should feel by certain elected officials.
We pay a very high price for being sucked into the agendas of intolerant extremists. It has created a recipe for gridlock on the major issues facing this country; it has chased elected officials who want to accomplish meaningful policy work out of government, and made public service a much less attractive career choice for the best and brightest; it has all but destroyed civility in public discourse; and maybe most corrosively, it has poisoned personal interactions and relationships.
We must give our elected officials permission and room to explore solutions other than those pressed by activist ideologues; otherwise, we have little chance of addressing the critical problems America faces.
