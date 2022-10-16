For one shining moment Saturday night, I was an 8-year-old kid again, jumping up and down and thrilled to be part of a large orange symbiotic organism covering the field and sides of Neyland Stadium in gleeful abandon.
As I stood in Section Z12 and watched the crowd cover Shields-Watkins Field following the Volunteers’ 52-40 win over Alabama on Saturday, I relived a similar moment from my very first UT game. It was Oct. 16, 1982, the Vols had lost 12 straight to the Crimson Tide, but the Volunteer faithful had a growing sentiment that this was the year. I didn’t understand it. At 8, I was much more excited about the fact that postgame would include a visit to that magical arm of the World’s Fair that snaked down the stadium. That’s where the carnival rides were located, just around the corner from gate 10.
I hadn’t yet been baptized into the church that Neyland built and didn’t understand all the adult fixation on fall Saturdays. Until that first game.
To this day, I have no idea how my dad got his hands on tickets. It’s one of numerous questions I wished I’d asked him when I had the chance, but really never considered as a kid and only ponder when looked at with adult eyes and concerns. I do remember him trying to explain to me who Bear Bryant was, why we didn’t like him and that it had been before I was born that the Vols had come away victorious from a game with Alabama.
I didn’t understand the first thing about football that day, but I recall being just as nervous and excited as everyone around us as Alabama drove toward a game-tying touchdown in the closing moments. It was a shared spirit that was just infectious. I jumped up and down and yelled right along with everyone around us as Mike Terry picked off the Alabama pass in the end zone to seal Tennessee’s 35-28 win. And we just kept yelling and celebrating as many of the fans we had high-fived and hugged headed down to the field and we watched as the goal posts came down and were paraded around the field before disappearing.
I’ve seen pieces of those goal posts, and some items that claim to be pieces, over the years. Neyland’s renovations over the last 40 years pretty much insured the goal posts weren’t going to get out of the stadium in one piece for a repeat of the Cumberland Avenue parade they made in legend in 1982. It was why on Saturday I made it a point to casually look at the base of shrubbery around the south gates before going into Neyland.
I’m not saying UT fans came prepared for victorious mischief, just that it appeared someone may have dropped items resembling hacksaws in some interesting places and that I won’t disbelieve anyone claiming they have a small keepsake.
Prior to Saturday, it’s been more than 15 years since I attended a UT game as anything but a reporter, where the professional mindset is one of dispassionate neutrality to produce a balanced story, but one written for a largely pro-Tennessee audience.
Taking the wife to her first game Saturday, I was able to rekindle the fires of fandom, and watched the Vol Walk with fresh eyes, heard the Pride of the Southland with unfiltered ears, and had time to run into and meet old friends I’d once shared classes and housing with as a student.
And when Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, under pressure, threw that first down pass out-of-bounds down the Tide sideline, I did bounce with glee because I knew UT had a chance. That if the Vols could hold and make them kick there would be time left for a miracle. And the skies parted and the wind blew and in 28 seconds that seemed to last 15 years, Tennessee delivered.
And for that moment, I was both that 8-year-old at his first Vol game, a college student during the Peyton Manning years spoiled by the excitement of those victories and impetuously believing that success would always be with Tennessee, and an adult hugging my new-minted friends on row 55 and singing “Rocky Top.”
Searching the morning after, I find no more apropos words than those of the late coach Johnny Majors following that 1982 victory. “This one will always remain in my memory until I die. There are none greater than this one.”
