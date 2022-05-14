The election year is off and running with the recent, well-run primary election. We look forward to the next election on Aug. 4: federal and state primary, county general, Friendsville and Townsend city. We have one word for you: VOTE!
The League of Women Voters recently had the privilege of working with a Maryville College exchange student from Cambodia, a political science major, on a project of great interest to all of us: interviewing the candidates for Blount County Commission. Although not all responded to the invitation, we ultimately sat down with 20 candidates, interviewing an impressive cross-section that included incumbents, new-to-running, both parties, both genders, and all districts.
Each candidate expressed a desire to serve and give back to the community. Listening to concerns of their constituents and truly representing them seemed core to the reason they are running for the office of Blount County commissioner.
Perhaps not surprisingly, almost every candidate said that perceived explosive growth was the primary concern, expressing a strong desire to preserve our county’s rural character while making the most of new opportunities through smart planning. Their “to do” lists included how to assure affordable housing and address the expansion of our schools, infrastructure issues such as transportation/roads/bridges, and the attendant air/water pollution. Proposed solutions varied, but one theme was apparent: Growth with inadequate planning could be disastrous.
Some candidates offered concrete plans. Some presented relevant experience from other places that might be relevant here. All seemed incredibly focused on preserving what makes Blount County a unique and special place.
In addition to growth, drug addiction and its intractability stood out as a concern. Aside from wanting to help individuals in their districts with problems presented to them, no other issue really rose to the top.
Despite their diverse backgrounds, the candidates’ views were quite similar, reflecting a shared affection for our county. It did not appear to matter whether they were born in Blount County or moved here from elsewhere. The League of Women Voters is grateful to the participating candidates, to Maryville College, and to our intrepid student interviewer for this instructive opportunity.
Marilyn Finley is vice president of the local League of Women Voters of Blount County and also serves on the board for LWVTN.
