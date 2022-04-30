Blount County is growing and changing. We all see it. We feel it.
You may be excited about the improvements growth may bring. More good job opportunities, a greater variety of shopping, eating, and entertainment venues. You may be concerned about the prospect of increasingly crowded roads and schools, soaring housing costs, and the changing character of our community.
You may well have mixed feelings, hoping for some benefits, but worried about the downsides.
Only one thing is certain about growth in Blount County: our local elected officials will determine how our county grows and who pays the costs.
Their decisions will not be easy. Officials will face pressure not only from local residents, but from employers, developers, and others who have a financial interest in these issues.
Employers recruited to locate in our community will attract lots of employees, who will need affordable housing. Their children will need classrooms and teachers. They will add to the traffic on our roads, and increase the demands on other infrastructure.
We are not the first community to deal with these issues. A lot can be learned from experiences elsewhere. We need officials who are curious, and who will look for, and implement, solutions that will work for Blount County residents.
If we voters truly care about the county’s changing face, we must ask candidates for local office how they will approach these issues, if elected. Now is the time for robust debate over how growth should be managed, and what the vision should be for the future.
All interested Blount County residents should look for opportunities to engage. Go to candidate forums. Call or write candidates directly. Make certain each one knows that your voting decision will hinge (at least in part) on his or her approach to these critical issues.
Ask questions. Demand answers. Don’t settle for slogans or platitudes. We are at a critical juncture and need thoughtful, meaningful responses.
And then, of course, remember to vote. We live in a democracy, where your vote counts. The future character of our home depends on your willingness to do so.
