Vibrant democracies encourage all eligible voters to express their voices at the polls. Unfortunately, America’s voter engagement has historically been disappointingly low, when compared with other modern democracies. In recent years, rumors attacking the integrity of election systems have certainly not helped. Among states, Tennessee’s participation levels have ranked near the bottom. Earlier this month, less than 20% of our state’s registered voters cast a ballot, about 30,000 votes below the average for August primaries since 2012.
The most direct way to increase turnout is to make voting easier by enhancing accessibility. No citizen should have to wait in line for hours to cast a ballot. States and countries possessing impressively high participation rates offer creative and effective strategies, often allowing for same-day voter registration and no-excuse absentee voting. Some make Election Day a public holiday. Tennessee’s pilot project to replace traditional precinct voting with “convenient voting centers” may be a step in the right direction, but more remains to be done.
Despite concerns that heightened participation might undercut election integrity, that fear has not been realized where pro-voter strategies have long existed. Citizens of every political stripe should support safe and secure elections that accurately reflect the votes cast. Fortunately, American elections are routinely scrutinized and are secure. Despite misinformation suggesting otherwise, our voting systems are not broken.
In the last presidential election, over 161 million Americans voted. Although some voter fraud always occurs, it is exceedingly rare when compared to the number of total votes cast, and accordingly does not affect the outcome. As for the 2020 election, the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) reported, “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” Federal agencies, state election officials, and technology experts all agreed that the election was the most secure in American history. A veritable mountain of evidence, including multiple recounts, forensic audits, and even partisan reviews, confirmed the election results. Over 60 lawsuits attacking election processes and voter certifications in multiple battleground states failed. To sort out what’s true and what’s not, nonpartisan fact-checking websites such as PolitiFact can be invaluable.
The League of Women Voters stands for full voter participation and fair elections, two concepts that are wholly complementary, not contradictory. In our democracy, all engaged Americans should applaud both concepts — and VOTE.
