While the League of Women Voters tirelessly promotes voting, casting a ballot is not enough. Every citizen should be well informed when heading to the polls. Thankfully, our constitutionally protected free press operates to deliver the facts we need. It’s easy to have a love/hate relationship with the media, which often reports unpleasant news and, like the rest of us, makes mistakes. On the other hand, when we need to know what’s happening here in Blount County and around the world, we turn to local and national news coverage.
Professional journalism is incredibly important, shining a light on important facts and helping the electorate make better choices. America’s founders fully understood this, particularly since our British rulers had attempted to censor unflattering news stories before the American Revolution. Our earliest leaders called the free press “one of the great bulwarks of liberty,” giving the media First Amendment protections to ensure a healthy democracy.
In contrast, authoritarians thrive on media manipulation. This is why President Putin shut down Russia’s free press for reporting accurately on the war in Ukraine. This is why governments everywhere may characterize unbiased reporting as “fake.” When attacks on professional journalism create a chilling effect, the truth is suppressed, and bad actors are free to become even worse. We citizens pay the price.
Not all media sources are equal. No single news source is most authentic. Determining what’s true is not easy. Checking multiple sources is a wise strategy. The primary agenda of any legitimate media operation should be to present facts, not promote a certain school of thought. The central purpose is to provide accurate, reliable information to the community, relying on professional discipline to verify accuracy. This discipline of verification separates legitimate news sources from propaganda, fiction, gossip and entertainment.
There are many reliable news sources; lists usually include the Associated Press, Reuters, and newspapers such as the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and The New York Times. When I see a provocative story on social media that is not being reported by mainstream sources, I question the piece’s authenticity until I learn more.
As citizens making important decisions at the polls, we owe it to ourselves and to our community to be as knowledgeable as possible regarding the candidates and the issues. Thank goodness local news sources such as The Daily Times and the Knoxville News Sentinel help to inform our choices.
