The year 2022 is a big one for American voters at the local, state, and federal levels, and the League of Women Voters of Blount County is busy planning ways to fulfill its mission to “organize and foster open conversation, education, and voter registration.” and to “ empower people to engage fully in the political process.”
As we gear up for the year, it is good to reflect on the league’s history which began on Valentine’s Day in 1920, just six months before the 19th Amendment was ratified giving American women the right to vote. Formed by members of the National American Woman Suffrage Association, the League’s initial purpose was to help 20 million women carry out their new power as voters. In 2004, our local league formed to continue the work of voter empowerment here in Blount County.
Although all leagues are intended to be nonpartisan, that intention continues to arouse controversy. Indeed, the league is dedicated to promoting access to the ballot box by working to remove barriers to voting, and that position is often interpreted as politically liberal by those who fear a loss of election security. However, we believe that voting obstacles can be removed while ensuring the integrity of election results.
To support voters this year, we will promote voter engagement through in-person registration as well as the use of www.govotetn.org for voter information and online registration.
We will also encourage voters to become informed on local, state, and national political issues and to vote in every election, even if they find their choices not ideal. Choosing not to vote suggests that this democratic opportunity is not valuable to you. The league contends that it is, indeed, our greatest national treasure.
In the coming months, members of the LWVBC will also be periodically contributing a Daily Times column called “The Civics Corner” which will offer a variety of topics including how to register to vote, how voters lose their right to vote, where voting precincts are located and why city residents should vote in Blount County elections, what local elected officials actually do, and so on.
We hope that you will find our bits informative and enjoyable, and we invite you to suggest topics by submitting them to LWVBlountCounty@gmail.com. And remember, never miss an opportunity to vote.
