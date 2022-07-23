Selecting members of the local board of education is an extremely important voter responsibility, and right now, all three of our local school districts have contested seats. As you head out to early voting or to the general election on Aug. 4, keep the following in mind.
Local school board members swear to uphold Tennessee’s Constitution and statutes by overseeing compliance at the local level. Beyond that core duty, school boards hire Directors, guide strategic planning, approve and implement district budgets including purchasing, and adopt state-approved curricula. The boards also approve teacher tenure, textbooks, and the district calendar. Finally, they oversee the management of extensive school facilities. What do school boards not do? They have no purview over the schools’ day-to-day operations; such matters are delegated to the director and his/her staff.
Blount County has three separate school districts but voters residing in the cities of Maryville or Alcoa also live in a county school board district. As Blount County taxpayers, they have the right and obligation to vote for county school board members, too. This fact surprises a lot of Maryville/Alcoa residents who have no idea they can vote for two separate school board panels.
School board elections are more controversial today than they once were. As political polarization has increased in recent years, school board members often find themselves on the front lines of what many call “culture wars.” Although school board elections around the country have traditionally been nonpartisan, that changed here last fall when Tennessee enacted a bill allowing political parties to nominate candidates for school board races. It is unclear how this move to partisanship may affect the stewardship of our school boards.
In essence, public education is the lifeblood of American democracy and its most impactful institute. Whether you have children or not, our schools’ outcomes regularly affect your life. Make your voice known by voting in your city and county school board elections!
Remember that board of education districts are NOT the same as County Commission districts. To determine your districts, check your voter registration card or go to www.govotetn.org, an excellent resource provided by Tennessee’s Secretary of State (GoVoteTN is also available as a free App). When you input your address on GoVoteTN, you will find everything you need to know about voting in the general election.
Vandy Kemp is currently the president of the Blount County chapter of the League of Women Voters.
