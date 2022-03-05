The Blount County Commission (BCC) does important work that affects everyone who lives here. The League of Women Voters encourages voting in every election, but particularly in local races that sometimes get overlooked. The BCC election is one of these.
The 21 Blount County Commissioners represent 10 districts, cover 14 committees, and approve and allocate a budget of over $100 million annually. They receive no salary for their considerable service.
In this column and ones to follow, we’ll delve into this work to help all of us understand why it is important to vote in local elections, specifically for Blount County Commission (BCC). We will be accessing the BCC website (www.blounttn.org) and will be in contact with various officials to further support the information shared here.
Some of the committees also include additional appointed community members. The important Planning Commission is one of these as its 12 members include five commissioners and seven at-large members appointed by the county mayor with approval from the commission. In line with Tennessee statute, our Planning Commission hears and considers requests regarding zoning regulations, has authority to adopt and enforce subdivision regulations, reviews directly permitted commercial site plans and is responsible for long-range planning for the county. Managing our lands, which wit Will Rogers noted “they don’t make more of,” surely matters to all of us who live in this beautiful place.
The Planning Committee on occasion makes recommendations on how to use federal dollars that become available. Use or lose it. So, good for us. These watchdogs help assure the good use of these funds.
With construction on the upswing here, work of the planning team will have lasting impact on the contours and configurations of Blount County: what gets built where, what infrastructure is needed to support it, and how our tax dollars are used to get it done.
There’s more to understand here: how bids are made, what long-term strategic planning is employed and how different communities are impacted.
Simply, the work of the Blount County Commission is central to all our lives.
