In addition to poll workers, your election location may have official poll watchers. Almost every state, including Tennessee (§2-7-104), has a statute describing the role of these citizen observers, who act to ensure that voting occurs fairly and in accordance with our laws. Their presence should contribute to election integrity.
Poll watchers are designated through the Blount County Election Commission. To become one, you must be appointed by a political party, by a candidate running for office, or by a citizen’s organization concerned with election integrity, if the Commission approves. The appointment must be made in writing, signed by the person/organization making the appointment, and delivered to the Commission no later than noon of the second working day before an election. Numbers of poll watchers are limited. A poll watcher must be at least 17 years old, wear a badge declaring his/her status and affiliation, and sign the register of watchers at the polling place.
Poll watchers observe, but cannot interfere with, voting. They cannot campaign or display campaign materials. Watchers cannot directly engage with voters or interfere with a voter’s preparation or casting of his/her ballot. Watchers similarly cannot hinder the election officials’ performance of their duties.
What can watchers do? If they observe voter intimidation or process irregularities, poll watchers can alert election officials. If voters are being turned away or lines are excessively long, watchers can report their concerns to their party/candidate/organization. If the watcher wants to protest any aspect of the poll workers’ conduct, the watcher should present those concerns to the officer of elections, to the election commission, or to an inspector. Watchers may also comment on problems like machines breaking down or ballots running out.
Poll watchers can challenge an individual’s right to vote (if they recognize a person is in the wrong precinct, for example), but only through judges. If a judge successfully challenges a voter, that individual may still vote with a provisional ballot that day; election officials will later determine its status.
Poll watching can be a helpful tool in our democracy, but risks misuse by watchers who try to persuade or discourage voters. Inappropriate interactions between any poll watcher and voters should be reported to election officials immediately.
Watching out for every voter’s right to vote and assuring fair elections — that’s how poll watching can benefit our democracy. For more information, contact the Blount County Election Commission (865-263-5920).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.