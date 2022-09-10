Mid-September is special. We celebrate Constitution Day on Sept. 17, honoring the adoption of our democracy’s foundational document. Today, Sept. 11, is the anniversary of al-Qaeda’s horrific attempt to destroy America, the deadliest terrorist attack in world history. Finally, Sept. 22 is National Voter Registration Day, a time to reaffirm that our voices and our votes strengthen our democracy.
On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people died when terrorists flew three airliners into the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon. A fourth plane, intended to destroy a federal government building, crashed in Pennsylvania following a brave passenger revolt.
The event shocked and galvanized every American. The impossible had happened on our soil. We vividly recall exactly where we were that day, watching the north and south towers collapse. Our shared horror made our world shift, and we came to terms with the reality of a danger not previously considered.
Americans were afraid after 9/11, but we were something else, too. A powerful sense of patriotism united and emboldened us. Remember the flags? They were displayed everywhere. Bipartisan members of Congress gathered on the Capitol steps to sing “God Bless America.” Enrollment in military and public service surged, as a new generation answered the call.
What was this patriotism determined to protect? Our fragile democracy, built upon the U.S. Constitution. Sept. 17 marks the 235th anniversary of the signing of our Constitution; its signers included our own William Blount. Establishing a strong central government while protecting individual rights and liberties, as well as regional interests, was no easy task. Six years after the revolution, the Constitution created a federal government that artfully distributed powers across three federal branches and the states. Interestingly, Constitution Day is also known as Citizenship Day, recognizing immigrants who have proudly chosen to become U.S. citizens.
How do U.S. citizens, old and new, protect this great democracy? Through voting. Tuesday, Sept. 20, is National Voter Registration Day. Established in 2012, this nonpartisan civic holiday celebrates America by spurring voter information and registration. Volunteers and organizations around the country work together; to date, nearly 4.7 million voters have registered on this special day. Considering that the 2020 Census found that as many as one in four eligible Americans are not registered, much remains to be done.
We hear a lot today about the fragility of American democracy. What better way to honor the 9/11 fallen and the U.S. Constitution than by voting?
