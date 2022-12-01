Under the rule of law, we are all equal and accountable. Our Department of Justice works to ensure the fair and impartial administration of justice to every citizen, including when investigating and charging criminal conduct. As Attorney General Merrick Garland recently reaffirmed, “Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly, without fear or favor.”
Under President Ronald Reagan’s administration, it was my honor to work for the DOJ, serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney. When I was hired, the U.S. Attorney welcomed me, saying that he had no interest in my political views — because my job was to enforce the law and represent the United States. I thought my new boss’s statement was self-evident; after all, my commitment ran directly to our country and the Constitution, not President Reagan.
The DOJ’s mission rests on the principle that no one — no matter how powerful — is above the law. Department policies explicitly provide that politics should play no role when deciding to investigate or charge. Past presidents have been scrutinized, often with the use of a special counsel. Presidents Richard (“I am not a crook”) Nixon and Bill (“I did not have sexual relations with that woman”) Clinton are just two examples. In both cases, supporters vigorously contended that the underlying investigations were unfounded political witch hunts, although unrefuted facts ultimately showed otherwise.
Two weeks ago, Garland appointed Jack Smith, a longtime prosecutor who once headed DOJ’s Public Integrity Section, as special counsel overseeing the ongoing criminal investigations that concern former President Trump. This oversight will focus on the attempt to overturn the 2020 election and Trump’s retention (as a private citizen) of classified and other government documents. Although some (including Mr. Trump) criticize the investigations and appointment as baseless and “political,” the public record strongly supports the DOJ’s work. Hundreds of ordinary Americans have already been investigated and charged for their roles in last year’s violent assault on Congress. As for mishandling government documents, many have been prosecuted over decades for such misdeeds and/or for obstructing justice.
The DOJ investigations are based on law, not politics, and we should not prejudge the results. Special counsel Smith will follow the facts and apply the law. Any other result would seriously undermine our democratic system of government.
Carol Swanson is a proud member of the League of Women Voters. Before retiring, she worked as a lawyer in the public and private sectors, and as a law professor.
