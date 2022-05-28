On May 3, Blount County held a primary election as a prelude to the Aug. 4 general election. In practical terms, primaries allow voters to narrow the field of qualified candidates. Where one political party dominates the county, such as the Republican Party here, the primary will also determine the outcome of the general election when no opponent from the other party appears on the ballot.
The May primary was particularly significant because every single Blount County commission position is currently open and on the ballot this August. That is a big deal since the commission is perhaps our single most powerful group of elected officials, playing a major role in so many aspects of our day-to-day lives.
Given these facts, one would imagine that our May primary must have attracted a high turnout, right? Quite the contrary. Surprisingly few voters chose to participate. According to Susan Knopf, Blount County’s Administrator of Elections, “The May primary was extremely low (10,075 votes) ... Second lowest in 10 elections especially since we have about 20,000 new voters since the Aug. 2016 election (12,061 voted).”
So, why did eligible voters stay away from the polls? Was it disinterest in local issues? Surely not. Right now, people seem especially concerned about the future of Blount County’s land use, public schools, health care, housing, taxes, and more. Were folks somehow unaware that the primary was happening? Knopf did tell me that the Election Commission received many calls after May 3 from people claiming not to have known about the primary election. Given the number of news stories in The Daily Times and campaign yard signs around our neighborhoods, however, that lack of awareness is difficult to explain. What about apathy or a belief that one vote doesn’t matter? Maybe, although history reflects many examples of key elections decided by a handful of votes.
Friends, don’t sit out the August general election. A strong democracy requires full voter participation. As always, the Blount County League of Women Voters will be working hard to register and inform voters. Pay attention to — and attend — campaign events this summer. Read about the candidates and their views on things you care about. And, most importantly, VOTE!
Vandy Kemp is currently the president of the Blount County chapter of the League of Women Voters.
