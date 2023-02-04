Recently, a letter-to-the-editor writer complained that the Blount County mayor did not have a mandate because only a small percentage voted. Well, if you want to be represented then you need to vote.
We Americans don’t like our Congress very much. According to Gallop polling since 1974, approval ratings have rarely risen above 50%; the days around 9/11 being a notable exception when approval soared to 72%. Lately, approval hovers around 20%.
Even so, more than 90% of incumbents are re-elected. One would think that meant we are happy with the job they are doing and, clearly, we are not. Most of these seats are well-protected in districts that strongly favor one party over the other (some due to gerrymandering); yet, many do not fully represent the residents in the broader geography in which the district lies.
We expect our representatives to mirror not only our party affiliation, but to understand and back our interests across a vast expanse of challenging issues, most of which cannot be effectively addressed in the two-year term of the House of Representatives.
So, it kind of makes sense to have incumbents stick to the job and keep chipping away at the big issues.
But that’s not what happens, is it? We’re about to have two years of a highly dysfunctional House of Representatives, because the outer fringe has made demands to have influence beyond the number of people they represent.
This is not what the framers of the Constitution had in mind when they created the House of Representatives.
In Federalist no.52, James Madison of Virginia writes: “As it is essential to liberty that the government in general, should have a common interest with the people; so it is particularly essential that the branch of it under consideration, should have an immediate dependence on, & an intimate sympathy with the people.”
The idea was to have representatives from smaller geographic areas that would have to be reelected frequently, so to better assure they had the pulse of the people and represent their interests.
What gets in the way of representing the people? Mainly forces from outside the area, powerful lobbying bodies working in our nation’s capital and who have no allegiance to people locally. This has changed dramatically over the years. The New York Times reported on Aug. 9,1970 that lobbying spending was $5.1 million. In 2021 that figure was a whopping $3.7 billion!
Do not despair. Our vote still matters. Vote! Run for office! Vote!
Marilyn Finley is a Blount County resident and a member of the League of Women Voters.
