Ukraine, Europe’s second largest country, is over 5,000 miles away. Despite the distance, recent events there raise important civics lessons, including key differences between democracies and autocracies.
Democracies put ultimate control in the people’s hands, usually indirectly through elected officials governing on their behalf. Robust elections that are competitive, open and highly participatory drive healthy democracies. Cornerstones also include free speech, the right to assemble and an independent press, which attempts to assure an informed electorate (more on that in an upcoming column).
In contrast, autocracies place all political power in a single ruler or among a privileged few. There are no checks or balances, and no opportunity for meaningful opposition. Rigid controls restrict political dissent and the press, permitting only propaganda networks that parrot the regime. Elections may occur, but only in a staged context that assures the autocrat’s overwhelming reelection. Democratic ideals threaten autocratic control; this is why autocrats seek to weaken democracies. Although structured as a democracy on paper, Russia operates as an autocracy under Vladmir Putin.
Most view Ukraine, which became independent in 1991 after the Soviet Union’s fall, as a fledgling democracy struggling to create a lasting democratic infrastructure. It possesses classic democratic characteristics, including recent elections (Volodymyr Zelensky was elected president in 2019) deemed free and fair by international and domestic observers. Regardless of labels, the main difference between Ukraine and Russia is where the ultimate governance power lies; in Ukraine, it’s with the people, and in Russia, authoritarian Putin controls everything.
Late last month, Russia invaded Ukraine, the largest military attack on European soil since WWII. Despite Putin’s asserted justifications, the international community has widely condemned this unprovoked incursion. In Ukraine, open reporting by on-the-ground press sources (and by regular Ukrainian citizens posting on social media) documents horrifying acts of war against civilians. In Russia, Putin has worked hard to protect his authoritarian regime by controlling the narrative, incarcerating anti-war protestors, and passing harsh “fake news” laws that effectively prevent any reporting that disagrees with the state’s own official positions.
What civics lessons flow from this tragic conflict? Ukraine’s fate is important because democracy, a beautiful but fragile governance structure, matters. Since 2000, democracies have declined around the world in favor of authoritarian regimes. What happens in Ukraine is a telling indicator of what may lie ahead for our world order and America. Protect our democracy with your vote and with your voice!
