I have been thinking a lot lately about George Washington, that extraordinary architect and defender of the American experiment in democracy. His success as commander of the scruffy Continental Army and his earlier prominence in colonial Virginia politics demonstrated his intellect, courage, unwavering focus, unperturbable demeanor, and humble resolve. These qualities, along with his fierce dedication to democracy, were exactly what we needed in our first president. What lessons can he offer us today?
Washington understood the importance of setting forth thoughtful precedents that would shape the future of the American presidency. For example, although the new Constitution did not limit presidential terms, Washington wisely wished to avoid the specter of monarchical entitlement by stepping down after two. He understood the powerful imagery of his returning to the life of an ordinary citizen farmer.
As the 1796 election loomed, Washington asked his colleague Alexander Hamilton to help draft a farewell speech that would lift the nation’s accomplishments while cautioning against its greatest threat: political partisanship. Believing that partisan aspirations paralyze statesmanship, Washington feared that powerful political parties would eventually render democracy dysfunctional. He had already seen party politics transform his talented Cabinet into a debilitated assortment of petty partisans.
Washington’s Farewell Address warned of blind party loyalty disrupting the constitutional system of checks and balances among the government’s three branches. He cautioned against regional sectionalism associated with partisanship, which could “render alien to each other those who ought to be bound together by fraternal affection.”
Certainly, those words find relevance against today’s backdrop of rabid partisanship, which sorts Americans not by their character and values, but by the political company they keep: blue, red, conservative, liberal, centrist, region, Democrat, Republican.
This seems to be what we have chosen, but is it what we really want, a constant takedown over fundamental political values and beliefs? Do we refuse at our peril to seek common ground instead of the absolute win? Can our democracy survive without constructive debate and compromise?
Washington’s Farewell Address posed similar questions, and it is well worth a read. In fact, one of the most enduring traditions of the U.S. Senate is its annual reading in the Senate Chamber to mark the February birthday of Washington. Let’s join them this year. www.georgewashington.org/farewell-address.jsp
