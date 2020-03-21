In the past few weeks, only one subject has dominated the headlines, here and around the world. It hasn’t been the race to the White House, or a sporting event, or the latest big screen box office bonanza.
It is, of course, the coronavirus.
Such is the impact of this terrible pandemic, a health threat of epic proportions that even the calmest among us are shaken like few times before. It’s a global threat that has infected tens of thousands of people, and, as a result, none of us feels secure. It’s prompted a decidedly drastic culture shift, one which finds us self-sequestering, avoiding social contact, unable to go to concerts or sporting events due to sudden cancellations, and no longer hugging or shaking hands, and instead bumping elbows or exchanging a courtesy bow.
It is indeed an unexpected chapter in life’s ongoing trajectory, one that will likely remain indelibly etched in our collective consciousness for years … and likely even for decades, to come.
Many people are nervous, and understandably so. Even with the increase in gun violence, the bitter diatribes exchanged in the upper reaches of government, continued economic uncertainty and the threat of a new foreign war, coronavirus seems to trump them all when it comes to sounding the national alarm.
I, like most seniors, realize that I and many of my friends and associates are among the most vulnerable and susceptible to infection. The warning has been very specific and issued for ages that range from 60 to 70 to 80 and beyond.
Am I concerned? Of course I am. Am I ready to panic?
Not quite.
Perhaps it’s undiminished optimism. Or maybe it’s simply faith that we’ll get through this and that this is a temporary crisis that soon will allow us a return to normal life and everyday endeavors. A feeling that this too shall pass.
When I lived in Florida and worked at a TV station, six months out of the year I was looking towards the east, at every little glob on the horizon fearing that it would form into the next tropical storm and eventually evolve into a hurricane. The meteorologist would sound the alarm for days, and even weeks at a time, ramping up the alarm and ensuring everyone remained on edge. Home Depot would be mobbed, grocery stores would be stripped of supplies and gas stations would be the converging areas for lines of cars with fuel-thirsty gas tanks.
All the while I was splitting my time between the time it took to put up my storm shutters and my obligation to remain at the TV station for a shift that could last 12 to 15 hours at a time. The stress was so serious that it literally controlled my mood. I promised myself that once I moved away, I would never subject myself to that level of anxiety again. Fortunately, other than the horrors of Hurricane Andrew, and a couple of storms that were more nuisance than nightmare, most of those threats never materialized. That may be one reason why I opted to remain optimistic. And why I want to remain optimistic now.
Many of us of a certain age have faced these unthinkable events before. We’ll never forget the day President Kennedy was killed, or the heartbreaking assassinations that followed. We remember Walter Cronkite tallying the day’s casualties from Vietnam, and experiencing the ant-war protests that nearly tore this country apart. We witnessed Nixon’s resignation and the fearful anticipation of Y2K. We lived through the market crash of 1987 and the carnage of 9/11. We watched in anguish as the Space shuttle Challenger fell in flames from the sky. We’ve seen SARS, wars, wildfires, tornados and turmoil, episodes that thwarted our collective ability to comprehend and make sense out the unimaginable.
In other words, we’ve witnessed these awful and unspeakable events before. And somehow we survived. Those awful episodes passed and we were able to resume living our lives.
There’s no doubt many people will suffer as a result of this medical maelstrom. Those most vulnerable will have to contend with a mystery disease that we still know little about. Families taking care of older adults will worry about how to care for them as well as themselves. Those vested heavily in the stock market will watch as a portion of their savings are stripped away while those employed by airlines, travel agencies and cruise ship companies, as well places that normally welcome people for dining, entertainment or other communal comforts now have to contend with economic uncertainty.
Yes, seniors are susceptible to dangers posed by this disease, but we’re resilient as well. We’ve lived through the most terrifying of times and still emerged stronger and more determined than ever before. After all, you don’t live to an older age if you’re not tough and tenacious to begin with.
So too, we know there’s a choice. Allow yourself to succumb to fear, or stay prudent and see life for the blessing that it is. Live it day to day. Pay heed, but don’t let it lure you into thinking that the end is near.
Have hope, hold tight to happiness and remember the words of President Franklin Roosevelt. They’re as true now as they were once before. “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
Watch out for one another and we’ll get through this together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.