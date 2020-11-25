Joe Biden is president-elect. Maybe this needs repeated: Joe Biden is president-elect.
However, a majority of Tennessee state legislators just cannot quit Donald Trump. This unhealthy idolatry of the president (any politician for that matter) is corrosive to democracy. Because of it our legislature is now chasing conspiracy theories over the many real issues facing Tennesseans. These legislators recently released a letter in support of President Trump’s quest to sue his way to victory despite overwhelming evidence that he lost a free and fair election.
Now I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge that election fraud exists; of course it does. But not in any significant way that could change the outcome of a statewide election or multiple statewide elections. Moreover, in places targeted by Trump's campaign — Detroit, Philadelphia and Atlanta — there was not a significant increase in voter turnout from previous years. In fact, Trump performed better than most Republicans in previous elections in some of these areas. The president lost the suburbs overwhelming. That is why he will not serve a second term. Not to mention, the state legislatures in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia are led by Republican majorities who created the election rules.
Like so many in the past four years, the president’s legal team is pursuing the latest grift and our state legislators have been hoodwinked.
Moreover, the legislators’ letter also invoked the 2000 presidential election. This is an absurd comparison. This ignorance of history actually works against their argument. President George Bush led Florida on election night by about 1,000 500 votes. The closeness of which mandated a statewide recount, which reduced Bush’s lead by a mere few hundred votes. This followed a hand recount resulting in Bush’s final lead of 537 votes and the ultimate decision in his favor at the U.S. Supreme Court.
So in a state where millions of votes were cast, a recount only resulted in a few hundred votes difference from the election night total, and the winner on election night still won the recount. Today, Trump is down by tens of thousands of votes in multiple states. This is not the same as the 2000 election and its farcical to suggest as much.
In my experience as an election lawyer and international election observer, there has never been an instance where any candidate in a recount has made up the number of votes needed by Trump.
Politics is a laboratory for hypocrisy. But, hypocrisy when it encourages stealing an election and undermining an election’s credibility is unAmerican and, especially, unbecoming of elected officials with whom we have entrusted this republic. Plus, I am sure some of these same people complained about Hillary Clinton’s or Stacey Abram’s behavior in the aftermath of their election defeats decrying similar claims. These legislators have become what they hate and now risk not being taken seriously when real fraud occurs.
Most disappointing is that amid all the current crises, the most pressing issue for a majority of our state legislators appears to be a manufactured crisis that is out of our state and out of their control. We have plenty of issues in Tennessee for our legislators to work on if they are bored: COVID-19 is surging around our state; our teachers have been faced with a Herculean challenge to ensure our kids remain in a safe and healthy learning environment; our health care workers and first responders have been worked to exhaustion; small business owners are struggling to stay open; and large corporations are laying off people by the hundreds. Our economy, while in a recovery, is still fragile and unpredictable.
Nevertheless, if partisan politics is your bailiwick, there is so much to celebrate as a Republican. Americans elected Republican governors and state legislatures in a majority of states, which is important to future congressional and state legislative majorities when redistricting occurs in 2021. Republicans closed the gap on the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives by electing more women and minorities to our caucus and will more than likely maintain the Senate majority once the two runoffs in Georgia are tallied. Let’s not denigrate this tremendous accomplishment against all odds and prognostication.
Tennesseans expect more from their elected leadership in a time of crisis than rank partisan politics. They were elected to lead all Tennesseans in a shared future, not grovel before the lame-duck executive of the federal government on a fool’s errand.
At this point our legislators are suggesting Trump’s mental fragility is more important than the most pressing issues in Tennessee, the respect of our democratic traditions, and our national security through a normal presidential transition. In fact, the 9/11 Commission report directly asserts that the delay in the 2000 election results and subsequent delayed transition created vulnerabilities that led to those terrorist attacks.
It is time for us to move on — as a nation, as a state, as a party. Like all presidents, Biden deserves our prayers and best wishes for our nation’s success. Yet, moving on does not mean giving in, but living a lie entrenched in bitterness is unhealthy and self-defeating. There is so much to look forward to and America is always at its best when it is when reaching for the future. Let’s ensure these best days are still ahead of us.
My hope is that our legislators will be honest with themselves and step back from the conspiratorial rabbit hole to be the leaders we deserve at a time when we desperately need leadership.
