We’re on the edge of something. You can feel it.
A lot of people fear it is something bad. Something dark and foreboding. They point to the rioting and violence in our cities. They speak of how divided we are. And it’s true. It may even be true that things will get worse before they get better. But when the dust finally settles on this tumultuous year, I believe the nation will rebound. Frayed but in many ways strong as ever.
I’m a lawyer by training, so I’ll cite some evidence in support of my optimistic premise.
We’re smarter than we’ve ever been. Smart is no substitute for wise, but it’s still important. Especially in a world that’s changing as quickly as ours. Based on my years as a school board member, superintendent and volunteer teacher, I know firsthand that American kids have never known more than they do today. And when you look at the test scores of American school districts with a child poverty rate of less than 20%, our kids lead the global pack.
I taught fourth grade math for one month and was shocked to learn that the students were learning elementary algebraic equations. We used to do that in seventh grade! I found the same sort of thing in first grade, where students were learning how to express their thoughts in writing before they even had the physical dexterity to write properly. And don’t even get me started on the technology, code writing, web design, graphics. Trust me. American kids are smarter than they’ve ever been. That’s incredibly important for the future of our country.
We’re also older. That means we should be wiser. Some things you just learn from being around. There are pitfalls to avoid as viewed from the pit. By now, we older folks realize that my church, my opinion, my political party could be wrong! In short, we’ve grown wiser.
We’re more connected. That’s huge. Humans are pack animals. We weren’t made to be alone. We always do our best work in community, and due to interstate highways, air travel and the internet, we’re more connected than ever. COVID-19 is a temporary setback. The world will come back stronger, healthier and more connected than ever. We also will have learned some things to help us through the next pandemic.
Here are some places where I see us making real progress over the next few years.
Health care. COVID-19 has awakened us to the injustice of having millions of Americans live without health care. No one should have to choose between groceries or medicine. Between not ever seeing a doctor or having to go to the emergency room where you may or may not be admitted to the hospital depending on — you guessed it — whether you have insurance. Whether the health care solution is public, private or a combination of the two, Americans are going to insist on a solution.
Economic disparities. The massive economic disparities between the rich and the poor are a threat to our national security and a moral embarrassment. Billionaires like Democrat Warren Buffet and Republican Bill Haslam agree. A country where roughly 90% of the wealth is controlled by 2% of the population — and just three individuals control half of that — is not a stable country. We need to take our tax structure back to the more sensible laws of the 1990s, when the American Dream was still viable for most of our citizens.
Racial justice. The video of George Floyd’s nonchalant killing at the hands of a white police officer changed our nation the way Bull Connor’s fire hoses and attack dogs did back in 1963. Our brains could no longer deny what we were seeing with our own two eyes. The disparate impact of more traffic stops, stop and frisks, arrests, higher conviction rates, longer prison sentences and more deaths while in police custody has jarred many white Americans out of our complacency. No, we’re not defunding the police. As long as there are human beings on the planet, we will need laws and law enforcement. So, we’re going to mend it, not end it. But mend it we must.
The environment. I nearly choked on my popcorn the other night when President Trump acknowledged the reality of global warming. Although he still can’t bring himself to admit our role in it, there is a growing consensus — especially among younger Americans — that immediate action must be taken to reduce carbon emissions, reforest our planet and protect our life-sustaining oceans and reefs. Young Greta Thunberg has shown us that saving the planet is a cause that can bring the nations of the world together. No one — not Palm Beach billionaires or Scranton working stiffs — can escape the environmental disaster that looms if we resist.
Historians called the 20th century the American Century. Now, we’re on the edge of a new one. If we can get this election behind us and start pulling in the same direction instead of against one another, there’s no reason the 21st century can’t be the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.