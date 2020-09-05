With the Democratic and Republican conventions behind us, the battle is joined. Salvos of rhetorical artillery hurl across the partisan divide. Since we are supposed to come together after the November election, it is not too soon to begin healing. For openers, underneath this rhetoric, it would help if both sides tried to understand where each one is coming from.
To Plato (427-347 B.C.), this sympathetic understanding came from the underlying truths of myths. Though myths themselves were often fanciful tales about heroes, they contained truths about what people desired and valued, and, therefore, what motivated them to act.
One such American myth is the Code of the West, the code of conduct embodied in Western novels about the gun-slinging cowboys roaming America’s ranges in the late 19th century. These novels contain some truths for today — and not just for one person or party. They spread wider and deeper than this. In search of these truths, I have read dozens of these novels, but two stand out: The Lone Ranger, written as a series of essays in the 1930s by Ken Stark, and Owen Wister’s classic The Virginian (1902). The several TV series and movie adaptations of both these works are testament to their enduring legacies.
In Stark’s work, John Reid, a Texas Ranger, was the lone survivor of a treacherous ambush by the notorious Butch Cavendish gang. Secretly nursed to health by the Comanche Indian Tonto, Reid wore a mask to hide that he’d survived and could hunt down the gang. Disavowing vengeance, he captured the gang and vowed to fight for justice. His calling card was a silver bullet, which he used only to disarm and wound, never to kill.
Wister’s Virginian was a diamond-in-the-rough cowboy on Judge Henry’s ranch in Wyoming. To bring civilization to the West, the judge hired an enterprising young woman from Vermont, Molly Wood, to run a school. Inspired by Molly, the Virginian soon developed a passion for education. His education was interrupted by his rival, a Mister Trampas, who framed him for the unpardonable sin of the West: cattle rustling. The Virginian was exiled. Ironically, in exile, he caught members of Trampas’ gang cattle rustling themselves. He promptly administered frontier justice by hanging the miscreants. This repelled the civilized sentiments of Molly, as Trampas plotted revenge. The Virginian was finally forced into a shootout with Trampas. Justice won out when Trampas lost and the Virginian won the heart of Molly.
Three principles emerge from these novels. First, this is the world of the rugged individual. Everyone makes his own way. There are no groups or institutions to rely on. Though every hero has helpers at key moments, they play bit roles. Most collectives are bad and have to be overcome: the railroad company, the greedy bank, the corrupt government official.
Second, the medium of exchange is the gun. How well you handle one is the measure of your worth. And what you use it for separates the good from the bad. As both novels relate, the code required restraint: the Lone Ranger’s discretion and the “last resort” of the Virginian’s shootout. Today the Second Amendment’s “right to bear arms” embodies this code.
Third, the Code of the West demanded the honorable treatment of women. Women were the ultimate prize of the Western myth, but these young women were independent and formidable in their own right. Their key role was to be the “noble souls” who tamed these wild knight “riders of the purple sage.” Today women vote.
Surely, the Code of the West still offers a well from which both sides can draw — if not to agree, at least to understand.
