It was a great Maryville moment. In the days following the killing of George Floyd, thousands of Blount Countians came together to march, pray, sing and shout for racial justice.
Here’s what I remember most: The Rev. Willa Estell of St. Paul’s AME Zion Church thanking our local police for doing their job properly and a police officer thanking her for organizing a peaceful protest and working with local law enforcement to help them become more diverse and more effective in their mission to serve and protect the entire community.
It made me feel proud.
I feel the same way about local dentists, doctors and lawyers who provide pro bono services to our low-income neighbors. And the food banks, churches and nonprofits that have fed, clothed and sheltered people during this time of widespread unemployment and even wider-spread human misery.
I write in praise of these silent saints. But I am frustrated beyond my linguistic capacity by the policies our nation is pursuing. The policies about which I speak are coldblooded.
As a minister, I know that sins committed in the heat of passion can be catastrophic in their destructive impact. But with Jesus as our example, I can forgive these human frailties more quickly than the cool and calculating decisions of powerful people who injure and destroy.
I won’t bore you with statistics. I’ll bear witness to what I have heard with my own ears and seen with my own eyes. And I won’t stray from the most basic human needs of food, housing and medical care.
My first story comes from a local food bank where my wife and I volunteer. Three days a week, scores of families show up to receive supplemental food assistance. On a recent Monday, we served 93 families. What I have seen confirms what I have read. Most of the poor in our community are children. The second-largest group is the elderly. And for the homeless we serve, the majority are struggling with substance abuse, mental illness or both. There, but for the grace of God, go all of us! This persistent myth about large numbers of freeloaders is — to quote our president — fake news.
The truth is far more painful.
One volunteer’s story is illustrative. She was one of seven children — all girls. She remembers her father driving away on a “family errand” one day. They never saw him again. The woman’s mother went to work as a field hand by day, a meat packer by night. On weekends, she cleaned the local movie theater for extra cash.
That’s what poverty looks like.
My other story comes from a woman in Houston I saw interviewed on television. She worked as a nurse’s assistant at a top-ranked medical center but was unable to afford health insurance on her $13-per-hour wages. As a result, she was unable to afford regular doctor visits or the attendant mammograms recommended for a woman her age.
You know what happens next. She got breast cancer. But by the time she realized it, the cancer had spread. After a radical mastectomy and the removal of 33 lymph nodes, she was no longer able to use one of her arms. Unable to perform her nursing duties, she was fired. Within a few months, she was homeless.
In the richest country in the world, millions of people die each year from treatable illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. Why? Because they have no health insurance, and the cost of care is simply too much for them to afford. Millions more receive treatment but, then, lack the money to buy their medicine. Many of them die, too. All the while, the White House and some congressional leaders are trying to defund and destroy the fragile network of health care that is available for Americans of low or modest income.
Perhaps the lowest moment came when our own state legislature refused to provide health care to 150,000 working-class Tennesseans even though the federal government was willing to cover more than 90% of the costs. Why? Because the program had Barack Obama’s name on it.
This is not about partisan politics. The man who tried valiantly and failed to expand health care coverage in Tennessee was Republican Bill Haslam. This is about theology and morality. It’s about the most religious nation in the developed world failing to measure up to the most basic standards of human decency.
If Jesus was right — and I believe that he was — there is going to be hell to pay at the final judgment for a nation that turned its back on the poor, the sick and the homeless (See Matthew 25:31-46.)
I wonder how it will be for the voters who enable it.
