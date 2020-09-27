Editor’s note: This column contains a quoted racial epithet that some readers will find offensive but is essential and powerful to convey the racism that existed at the time — the main point of this Op-Ed.
Troy Bowman is dead. That might not mean much to you. You might never have heard this gentle giant’s name. But for me, it’s like saying the Statue of Liberty has crumbled into the sea.
Troy and I grew up together. And apart. In two towns that masqueraded as one. One white, the other black. Sharing the same geography but not the same promise. Or present.
We met in the mid-’60s after Maryville finally got around to obeying the 1954 Supreme Court ruling that “separate but equal” wasn’t. And that the nation’s public schools were to be open to all students without regard to race.
So here came Troy to my previously all-white school, Maryville High School. There were probably 75 boys in my grade at the time, but only two African Americans, Joe Paxton and Troy. They tell me Joe’s still alive. I’m glad. I liked him and cheered him on when he beat up one of the biggest bullies in the school. But by the time we turned 16, Joe had dropped out or transferred somewhere else. So, it was just Troy.
Can you imagine what a lonely road that must have been?
It helped that he was such a physical specimen. The first time I saw him in the football dressing room, I could not believe my eyes. I also couldn’t believe that I was going to have to block and tackle him every day in practice. The first time he threw the shot put at a high school track meet — as a lowly sophomore — he broke the school record. If they had a record for running over your teammates in practice, he broke that, too.
As a football player, Troy started in every game from the time he got to the high school until he graduated in 1973. During those three years, we never lost a regular season game. We won a state championship and lost one by a missed extra point.
I was a pretty good player but had to work at it. Summer nights would find me upstairs in the weight room at the old gym (which sat on today’s MHS practice field) working out — often by myself — on the team’s new universal weight machine. I had a key. Troy lived just over the hill and would sometimes drop by, usually in his street clothes.
He would take the metal pin and move it to the bottom of the stack of weights at each station on the machine and bang, bang, bang it up and down about 10 times before moving on to the next station and doing the same. I can still see him sitting in the metal seat with the candy-apple red upholstery of the leg press pumping away with all 750 pounds like it was nothing. He would finish the half-dozen or so stations in less than 10 minutes, laugh at me and walk out singing the latest hit song by the Temptations or Four Tops. I would be there another hour and never once leg pressed 750 pounds.
There have been lots of great football players at Maryville and Alcoa. At Alcoa, there was Randall Cobb, Shannon Mitchell, Billy Williams. Too many to name. But there was only one Albert Davis. Just as there was only one Jackie Robinson. At Maryville, it was Troy. These were young men who outperformed their peers athletically while opposing fans screamed, “Kill the nigger!”
That takes a level of discipline and self-control that most can only dream about. The thing about Troy is that he did it while his own fans waved Rebel flags and the band played “Dixie.”
He was like Jim Brown. It was nearly impossible to keep him from gaining 3 or 4 yards. Usually more. Multiple times I heard opposing players call him names, but never once do I remember him losing his composure or drawing a penalty. Rudyard Kipling said there comes a time in a young man’s life when through great pain or sorrow “all the boy in him is burnt and seared away so that he passes to the more sorrowful state of manhood.”
I saw that happen to Troy. After all he gave to Maryville High School Rudyard Kipling — after being chosen “Most Athletic” by his peers — we rewarded him by putting a Confederate battle flag on the cover of his senior yearbook. I wrote a column about seeing tears in his eyes as he tried to scrub that flag off with paint thinner in a darkened corner of the guidance department so he could take it home to his family and friends.
The NFL scouts liked Troy, but college didn’t. He dropped out of Louisiana University at Monroe after a year and landed back in Maryville as the custodian at a local church.
I’ve thought a lot about Troy and about the Maryville Rebels. I’m proud to be one, because I know the history. We were rule-defying rebels, not Confederates. But outside the confines of our little town, nobody knows that. I can still remember when we played Pearl-Cohn in the state championship in the late ’90s. Some of the Nashville Metro school board members later complained to me that they nearly had a riot in their stands when people realized that we were the Rebels.
“How can you allow that?” they asked since I was chairman of the Maryville school board in the late 1990s. “Why do you allow it?”
The Sept. 21 death of 66-year-old Troy Bowman (MHS Class of 1973 and a six-year mailroom employee of The Daily Times) has brought this question back to my conscience. Why, indeed, would we do anything to hurt a boy as good and as loyal as Troy was?
Rest in peace, Pop. You were the man.
