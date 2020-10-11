Those were nice personal memories, good and bad, by Buzz Thomas (“The unRebel,” 6A, Sept. 28) involving Troy Bowman, my invisible Rebel hero. Troy’s passing along with the continued inappropriate association of a segment of the Maryville High School history to the current (since 2000 when the treasonous symbols were removed), Maryville City Schools’ culture over the Rebels name has prompted my own reflection of that era.
Unlike Buzz’s reflection, my memory goes something like this. The Rebels have the ball on the Kingston 7. The handoff is to Bowman. He crashes though the hole on the left side. He twists, churns and muscles his way 7 yards for the Rebels touchdown.
The power of radio has no color and Troy became my Rebel hero for the position he played simply because he was a great player on my team, the Rebels. I finally got to see him perform in 1971-72 and 1972-73 and his larger-than-life persona was not tarnished by his color. If anything, it made his smile shine brighter in, unbeknownst to me, the troubled times he experienced.
At about that same time, a song was introduced in youth football. It went something like this. “We are the Rebels, the mighty, mighty, Rebels. Everywhere we go; people want to know; who we are. So, we tell them. We are the Rebels, the mighty, mighty, Rebels.” Yep the entire class, including younger members of Troy’s family, sang this and embraced our football team name, Rebels, free of any social tainting of our innocent elementary school thoughts.
When I finally arrived at MHS, the confederate images were there, as evidence in pictures, but did not dictate my relationships or create a lasting memory of my MHS experience. They certainly did not tarnish my pride in being a Rebel or Rebels football. The images were transparent and had been lost in my memory until the issue and pictures surfaced in 1999. I am pleased the treasonous images are gone and MCS adopted a new meaning for Rebels, a meaning far removed from any semblance of the Civil War or social injustice people continue to claim. Perhaps looking into the new meaning would help people realize that Troy was a great Rebel beyond being the first black football starter in MHS history; that could be considered rebellious behavior. I only discovered his social legacy on Aug. 25, 2020, a mere 50 years after he became my invisible Rebels hero.
After returning to Maryville from being away in the military, I met Troy at a church function. I’m glad I noticed him, and he graciously chatted with me a bit while neglecting his custodial duties. His smile and jovial spirit long will be remembered with his legacy as a great MHS Rebels football hero. Rest in peace Troy for your light still shines in the world. Thanks for the inspiration and may God bless your family heritage and all things that were meaningful for you.
It is easy to point the finger at MCS in a negative manner over the Rebels name. However, it is equally important to keep in mind that the thumb always points back to oneself as part of either the problem or solution. As the thumb stimulates self-reflection, is it time to forgive the negative MHS historical segment, accept that corrections were made 20 years ago, and be supportive of the ongoing efforts at MCS that have encouraged people to seek higher standards for academics, athletics and social services by paying a premium (double property tax or tuition) to attend MCS?
Population has increased and people willfully, knowingly and intentionally select the Maryville community to raise a family and MCS for their educational goals. The Rebel name has not deterred this fact from occurring. Buzz contrasted Maryville with Alcoa as white and black schools which is interesting since Alcoa has a sizable white population unlike his reference of Pearl-Cohn in Nashville. Alcoa’s population has not grown to the extent of Maryville’s. Are people afraid of Tornados more than Rebels? Could it be that Maryville’s sinister name is the impetus to be more inclusive than Alcoa? I do not know, but Pastor Ben Lewis is helping all of Blount County’s school systems with diversity and inclusion.
I do not know the circumstances that brought Troy to MCS, but he must have developed a love for the Rebels. Not because of the pain he experienced by a few but by the love of many who supported him to be a jovial soul of a man in the Maryville community. In his absence, it is the only explanation for his willful, knowing and intentional action to have several subsequent generations of Bowmans attending MCS when other choices have been available in Blount County.
Godspeed for all who have embraced the current Rebels spirit and prayers for those who cannot, will not or are incapable of forgiving the past and accepting the current Rebels culture free from the burdensome past of our elders.
The task of keeping or replacing the Rebel name will not come easy (many prayers in this process for all). It shall be a sad day should decision-makers choose to change the name, for there are so many who love the Rebels with their own stories like mine that have nothing to do with the misconceptions of the treasonous confederacy.
