“Pressure pushing down on me
Pressing down on you, no man ask for
Under pressure that burns a building down
Splits a family in two
Puts people on streets”
Those lyrics, sung by David Bowie and Queen’s Freddy Mercury in the song titled “Under Pressure,” still hold relevance even now, some 40 years later. And in many ways, they foretell even more uncertainty for those of us who are seniors.
Granted, the pressures of the pandemic, politics and simply trying to retain one’s sanity in these tumultuous times are difficult enough, but seniors feel that stress in other ways as well.
I was speaking with a longtime friend the other day. We went to college together and though he lives in California and I live here, we try to keep in touch on a semi-regular basis. In our conversation, he said that he felt like time was creeping on him, and that given his age — which is the same as mine — he feared that he wouldn’t have the opportunity to do all the things he had hoped to. He was looking at life through a fading lens, one that limited his prospects and possibilities.
I know that I sometimes have an unrealistic view of life and all the future portends. Some would call it naive, unrealistic or simply oblivious. However I really don’t think about the time I have left in finite terms. I don’t consider the fact that every day brings us a day closer to death.
As the Grassroots, one of my favorite pop bands of the ‘60s once said, “sha la la la la, let’s live for today, and don’t worry about tomorrow, hey hey hey hey.”
Of course, there are plenty of people who would consider that attitude absolutely absurd and unrealistic. They argue that the toll taken by the advance of age is inevitable, that as we get older, our physical and mental prowess inevitably decline to a certain degree, limiting our possibilities and abilities as well.
Those are valid points of course, but to my way of thinking, it seems sort of fatalistic. I still have a lot to accomplish in my life and I hate to limit myself or feel like I won’t be able to do those things that bring me joy and fulfillment. Consequently, I refuse to concede to that downcast disposition.
I see people doing amazing things in their later years, and yet I also know of artists and entertainers who lament the fact that all of a sudden they turn around and find that they’re senior citizens.
I understand that in a way. Musicians in particular are weaned on the belief that youth is synonymous with innocence, insurgence, energy and optimism. To suddenly imagine one’s self in a place where those qualities might seem diminished can come as a shock to the system.
And yet, it needn’t be that way. Attitude is, after all, a state of mind. Why worry about things that haven’t happened? Why put limits on your possibilities if life, learning and experience are still within your reach? If you are capable of accomplishment today, why not go with it with full frenzy?
Don’t put limits on yourself, I say. Don’t deny the life that still awaits you. Today is a gift. Tomorrow is a promise.
And now, forward into the future.
As of this writing, the election is still uncertain and America is still making its decision on where things go from here. I hope by the time this column runs we will know who will be our next president.
Depending on the results, some people will be pleased and others bitterly disappointed.
However, what’s done is done and it’s up to us — all of us — to try to do our share to bring the country together with grace and civility. This is the United States of America after all. Our strength is in our diversity and the ability to unite, especially when things seem darkest. Courage and compassion should always be of prime importance.
Granted, this past election cycle was particularly difficult — often vicious at times, tearing at the seams of our patience, trust and tenacity. However, what’s done is done, and it’s up to each of us to stay true to our principles, to urge out leaders to do what’s right for all of us, and to be honest and put the country before their own interests.
It’s never easy, but it’s always necessary.
Besides, won’t it be nice not to have to watch those political commercials and receive those endless emails and constant pleas for money?
Even if your candidate loses, there’s still a silver lining.
Good luck everyone. Be brave. And continue to carry on with courage and conviction.
