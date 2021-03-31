In the year since Gov. Bill Lee issued his stay-at-home order, we’ve seen the pro-life and pro-choice tribes largely swap values. Pro-lifers are now claiming a right to choose to defend their decisions and pro-choicers argue for restrictions in the name of preserving life.
Separated from the issue of abortion, what do these terms mean? To me, “pro-choice” emphasizes the liberty part of our inalienable rights. Obviously, you can’t actively kill someone as that would infringe upon their right to life, but even an actively dangerous lifestyle is acceptable if others can distance themselves from your danger.
Even though smoking is detrimental to your own health and those near you, people can still see the light and plumes of your cigarette and choose to avoid you. They are informed and capable of avoiding you, so it is your choice.
“Pro-life,” it then would stand to reason, promotes the right to life more heavily than liberty. If it means protecting life and that certain choices should be taken away.
Some people will hang out with you regardless of your habits. Therefore, you should not be allowed to light that cigarette since second-hand smoke can be lethal.
Obviously, this doesn’t just apply to smoking. Indeed, I want to focus on that “C” word we’ve already heard too much of: COVID-19.
Here in Tennessee, Lee’s stay-at-home order expired within a month and he declined to issue a mask mandate, instead encouraging personal responsibility to curb the pandemic. Many who consider themselves pro-choice were irritated, believing the lockdown should have been longer and that a mask mandate would have been prudent.
But if you are actually pro-choice, why would you want a mask mandate? If your chiropractor chooses not to wear a mask, you can choose another chiropractor.
It’s possible, however, that no chiropractor in your area wears a mask at work, meaning you have to decide between risking COVID-19 exposure and severe back pain. If you additionally had a weakened immune system, that would be an especially cruel choice.
The other side has its share of hypocrisy, too, and it’s probably worse.
There are good odds (around 40%) that you will be unaware if you have COVID, and if you do have COVID, the chances also are such that infecting just seven customers while working at the café will kill one person between those customers, their friends and their families.
Masks may not eliminate coronavirus transmission, but science agrees that they reduce it (by 40% to 70%). Nevertheless, it doesn’t take long in Blount County to find a “pro-life” business owner who doesn’t require masks.
Naturally, this is a generalization, but it is certainly ironic that those labeled pro-life on the abortion issue are more likely to defend their actions on a principle of personal choice while those labeled pro-choice tend to favor mandating what individuals wear.
The logical question remaining is “why?” A pro-choice pro-masker may point to the aforementioned cruel choice dilemma or assert the pandemic is different since the life being protected is already realized. A pro-life anti-masker might cite natural selection or skepticism of mask efficacy.
In truth, this role reversal mostly comes down to a perceived culture war — especially for anti-maskers. The pandemic has become an extension of the broader political divide, with the pro-life and pro-choice camps largely defaulting to their conservative and progressive identities, respectively.
YouTuber CGP Grey summarized it well, noting how the pandemic quickly went from a humanity-uniting event “to fracturing in the usual tiresome ways with two groups each creating a totem, they can yell about how the other side is not just dumb but maliciously evil.”
That attitude has always destroyed civic trust, but in the past year it has destroyed lives. There is no cost to wearing a mask, yet many pro-lifers are happy to take an arbitrary stand against the progressives at the cost of their health and that of their loved ones.
As conservative columnist David Brooks said on the PBS NewsHour, “The mask issue has become not a scientific issue, not a public policy issue, just a symbolic issue. And we seem to take every practical issue and turn it into a culture war issue.”
In the long-term, our country would be better off not making every issue about the culture war. Rather, we each should identify our values and consistently use them as guidelines for personal, political and policy decisions.
But in the short term, I encourage us to remember that we humans ultimately value both choice and life. In these final months of the pandemic, we all have some choice. Let’s choose life. Until we are fully vaccinated, let’s wear a mask, watch our distance and wash our hands. Let’s all do our part and care for the good of our neighbors.
