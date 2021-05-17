I recently wrote a piece calling out efforts by some government officials to ignore laws coming from higher authorities (“Invalidating laws you disagree with is subversion,” Feb. 24). I have since come to realize I may have been too specific in my criticisms. It’s not just government.
According to Oxford, the definition of corruption is pretty broad: “dishonest or fraudulent conduct by those in power.” Ironically, sheriff’s offices that ignore gun safety laws are not corrupt since these officials are being upfront about their disregard for order and justice. The same cannot be said for many businesses, colleges and high schools.
Beginning with big business, we see a lot of problems. Some are more egregious than others, but many stores and restaurants continue to lie to us at the door. A “masks required” sign appears outside of almost every service-based big business today. But despite “requiring” it, many retailers fail to enforce it. To blame are the local branches and their management and the corporate offices who turn a blind eye.
To be clear, this criticism and the ones I’m about to present are meant to be neutral on the policies but critical only of the dishonesty of those that claim to follow them.
The realm of education is not even safe in this regard. One example that garnered a lot of praise was the March firing of Georgetown University law professors Sandra Sellers and David Batson after the two had a discussion where Sellers said, “I hate to say this. I end up having this, you know, angst, every semester that a lot of my lower ones are blacks.”
While I can understand the firing in the abstract, it contradicts Georgetown’s official policy: “Concerns about civility and mutual respect can never be used as a justification for closing off the discussion of ideas, no matter how offensive or disagreeable those ideas may be to some members of our community.”
You can rest assured that this is far from the only example of dishonesty in college administration. My own George Washington University has twice inflated the statistics it provided to U.S. News & World Report for their college rankings.
Unfortunately, dishonesty and corruption even can be found in local high schools, as I saw attending all of my alma mater’s tennis games this season.
The school lists this policy for the tennis team: “Coaches are required to wear masks at all times. Students are required to wear masks at all times, UNTIL they are practicing or competing on the field or court.” In early April, a spectating parent, noticing at a game that only one student wore a face mask at any point, inquired to the principal and athletic director as to whether the policy had changed. She was assured that “Our athletic COVID policies have not changed.”
Three days after the exchange, I attended a game where yet again masks were not being worn — not by the coach and not by around half of the students. The instruction to follow policy descended the chain of command, but many students and the coach ignored it and those above didn’t enforce it.
Many on the team also continued to share chairs and blankets to sit on and break social distancing when on the sidelines, all of which are against the policy. That continued in subsequent matches, on our side and near universally with the other teams — some of which have a similar mask and social distancing athletic policy.
After a few weeks of the parent persisting, several tennis games predominantly met the promise.
Unfortunately, the final game saw the complete undoing of that progress. The coach, athletic director and even the school’s director flouted school protocol — seldom wearing masks and not social distancing. The director reportedly told the coach they didn’t need to wear masks, despite the written policy.
Even if that allegation is false, there is corruption at some level. The vast majority of the season came and went with parents being lied to on an important public health concern; trustworthiness, truthfulness, and personal best barely manifested.
They say that rules are there to be broken, but to what extent is that the society we want? When schools tell parents that a safety precaution will be followed and a parent sees it isn’t, should they not care?
Corruption in governments, corporations, colleges, schools and elsewhere is the result of complacency just as often as it is the result of malice. These infractions stemmed from apathy or expediency, not an intent to deceive — but they are still deceitful and those lies can ruin a person’s career or compromise their health. This piece won’t solve corruption, but hopefully, it will give us some temporary encouragement to do the right thing, even when we don’t feel like it.
