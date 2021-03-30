The tail is wagging the dog. A recent study by the School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland revealed that voters in majority red and majority blue congressional districts actually differ on less than 5% of the issues facing Americans. The big stuff — jobs, education, health care, national security — we generally agree on.
What divides us are the handful of issues that suck up most of the air on talk radio and cable news. You know the list: abortion, LGBTQ, Second Amendment. If we can stop shouting about those issues for 10 minutes, we might all discover we’re still one nation.
But before you break out the champagne, consider this: The energy in both political parties is generated by the extremes. Among Republicans, it’s the rock-ribbed Trump base. The folks who showed up in Washington on Jan. 6. Among Democrats, the juice is with Bernie Sanders and AOC. These are the people who can fill a stadium. Not the sensible, ho-hum leaders like Joe Biden or George Bush.
Was Bush the last moderate Republican who will ever be elected president? Will Biden be the last moderate Democrat? You and I, dear reader, will decide.
The question simply put is this. Can the center hold? Or will the extremes continue to pull us apart until American democracy becomes American Gladiator writ large?
Don’t think for a minute that the challenge facing us isn’t enormous. Even in smart small towns like ours, local politicians are drawn toward the extremes. Why else would sensible guys like state Sen. Art Swan and state Rep. Jerome Moon vote against the urgings of local law enforcement on issues of gun safety? How else could our governor say with a straight face that putting more guns in the hands of more people in more places actually makes Tennessee a safer place?
A recent study on gun violence done at the University of Alabama shows just how absurd the governor’s comment is. The data revealed that the single biggest factor in gun deaths is not mental illness or even past criminal behavior but easy access to firearms. With more than 300 million firearms now in circulation, the United States has six times more guns per capita than other nations.
We could find other examples of extremism on both sides of the aisle, but the pertinent question is this: What can we as individual citizens do to resist this strong — and I believe destructive — societal urge to be more tribal, more extreme and more combative with the folks who vote differently than we do?
I’ve written about the importance of volunteering. Getting to know people who think differently than you. But I also think President Biden is modeling another behavior that might be worth imitating.
Ignore the silliness.
Turn down the noise. Don’t get sucked in. Stop forwarding all those emails about Mr. Potato Head or Dr. Seuss. Stop listening to the firebrands on the far left and the far right. Demand that our leaders stay focused on the things that matter most. Not whether a transgender kid might want to use a particular bathroom or play a particular sport or even whether a particular town or church wishes to declare itself a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants. These are important matters for the relative handful of individuals involved, but they should not be cause for a second Civil War.
Whether you like or dislike our new president, he is prioritizing the needs of the nation and going about his business in a workmanlike manner. First on his agenda was getting people vaccinated, back to work or school and able to make their mortgage or rent payments, and hang onto their health insurance. Next, he plans to tackle our roads, bridges, airports and seaports that have been dangerously neglected for years.
Just imagine what happened in the Suez Canal happening in New Orleans. Of course, we’ll have to pay for all of this. It’s not Monopoly money they’re spending up there in Washington. And that will mean more taxes for a lot of us. I hope when the bill finally comes due we’ll be as patriotic and willing to pay our share as our parents and grandparents were after World War II when individual tax rates rose as high as 90%. Most people I know would have a stroke if rates rose as high as 50%. That’s how spoiled we’ve become.
At the state and local levels, there’s also plenty to keep us busy. Making sure our teachers are paid well enough so that we don’t have to go to online learning as Blount County just did because we can’t find enough teachers; making certain that law enforcement and communities of color continue working together instead of against each other; ensuring that our roads and infrastructure can accommodate the new Amazon facility coming to town; supporting the Blount Partnership as Bryan Daniels and his team continue their outstanding efforts to recruit high-quality companies to Blount County.
In short, keeping the main thing the main thing. That’s how the center holds. Because at the end of the day — whether you’re a Republican or Democrat — you want the same things for yourself, your family and your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.