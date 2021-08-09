There is this photograph. My wife likes to pull it out. It’s of our wedding. And it’s not even me in my yellow tuxedo with the ruffled shirt. That would be humiliating enough. It’s the last picture in the album. The one where we are jumping in the car that will whisk us away on our honeymoon.
It’s my pants. They are red, white and blue. Plaid.
Every time I see the picture, the thought goes through my head. Did I really wear that?
I had the same sort of feeling several days ago when I read about the lawsuit that was filed against one of our local school districts by a student who had been expelled pursuant to the district’s “zero tolerance” policy. The student allegedly videoed two classmates engaged in a sex act and, then, shared it on SnapChat, where videos disappear quickly.
Here’s the really important part of the story. The kid was suspended from school for a year.
A year.
A kid does something really foolish. Incredibly inappropriate. And what do the adults do? Exercise the nuclear option. Burn down the village in order to save it.
How did we ever paint ourselves into such a corner? One where we expect teenagers to act like adults and, when they don’t, then, punish them in ways that undermine the very purpose of having a school system in the first place.
The answer is pretty simple actually. I was serving on a school board back in the ’90s when the country was getting started with “zero tolerance.” First, it was for guns. The feds made us do that one. Then, it was drugs. Then, alcohol. Then, fighting. Then, sex. And, now, it appears, sex videos.
It all sounded good at the time. Just like mandatory minimums. And it made all kinds of sense in extreme cases where a kid pulls out a 9 mm handgun in the lunchroom and threatens to shoot the cooks. Or a girl sells hard drugs in the school parking lot. Such students should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and removed from the school community.
I get it.
But the kid who shows up drunk at a ballgame or gets stoned on his lunch break? Shows his new hunting knife to a friend at school or shares a Snapchat video of two classmates having sex? Of course, those kids should be punished, but the last thing we want to do is kick them out of school for a year. A yearlong suspension can be a death sentence for a student’s academic career. And that can be a death sentence for a successful life.
Of course we can’t allow a kid to create a safety hazard or disrupt school for everyone else. There will be repeat offenders where the only way to keep the worst from happening is to remove them from school for an extended period of time. But such extreme measures should be an absolute last resort, because each one may cause irreparable harm to a child’s life.
I’m going to get personal here. Most all of the things we see kids getting zero-toleranced for today we did when I was in school back in the ’70s. My classmates snuck alcohol and drugs (mostly marijuana) into the school building. Had sex in bathrooms and locker rooms. Got in fights, used profanity and committed all manner of stupidity. The only reason we didn’t share dirty pictures on our cellphones is because we didn’t have cellphones.
But none of us were kicked out of school for a year.
And those kids? My classmates? They grew up to be military officers, doctors, lawyers, teachers, coaches, police officers, preachers, you name it. I wonder how any of us would have turned out like we did if we had been expelled from school for a year.
I’m not saying we should be permissive. Far from it. Schools (and churches) are our best hope for stemming the rising tide of coarseness and crudity in society. We were punished, and Lord knows we deserved it. We were paddled, made to run laps, kept after school and made to attend summer school, but the adults never lost sight of their overall objective. They might have kicked us in school but never out.
One of the first cases I defended when my wife and I moved back to Tennessee involved a little 8-year-old boy in a high poverty, inner-city Knoxville school. He stabbed his teacher in the back of her hand with his pencil when she tried to snatch his test paper off his desk.
It drew blood.
We all knew it was his fault, but you guessed it. Knox County suspended him for a year. When my diminutive client and I showed up before the disciplinary hearing authority, Judge Jimmy Thacker listened to both sides and dismissed the case. He realized that the worst thing we could do to that boy — and to his community — was to kick him out of school for a year. It could very likely have ruined his life and, perhaps, several others.
I love public schools. Between my wife and me, we have invested decades of our lives into their success. But every human institution is vulnerable to groupthink, where we wind up doing something a little bit stupid because everybody else is doing it.
I got rid of those plaid pants. It took a while, but I finally wised up.
The fact that a policy is legal doesn’t make it wise. We have been applying zero tolerance to behavior that is neither dangerous nor criminal for far too long. How thankful I am that it wasn’t in effect when I was in school.
