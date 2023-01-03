Please allow me to first introduce myself. I am Dr. Hal Naramore, and about the middle of last year I was asked to assume the position of chief executive officer of Blount Memorial Hospital. I was tasked by the board of directors with the responsibility of taking appropriate actions to assure the continued financial viability of your community medical facility. Prior to that, I served for nearly 13 years as Blount Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer.
I readily accepted the new assignment because I love this community and appreciate the important role Blount Memorial Hospital plays in providing quality healthcare to all Blount Countians. I also know the fate that befell other community hospitals, and I committed to the board that, along with the dedicated medical, nursing and support staff of Blount Memorial Hospital, I would do all within my power to assess the hospital’s strengths and weaknesses and then make the tough decisions to assure its long-term viability.
Running a high-performing hospital is difficult in today’s healthcare environment and the impact of COVID-19 didn’t help matters. Operating a hospital is different from running any other business — or even a county government — as they are very different endeavors.
A hospital must operate in accordance with cutting-edge financial and medical practices unencumbered by politics. Experienced hospital administrators must be nimble and independent in order to navigate the complexities that exist in today’s fast-moving healthcare environment.
Blount Memorial Hospital was established in 1946 by legislation that intended it to be run independently of Blount County government. The county’s responsibilities were limited from the start to appointing a board of directors that would oversee the nonprofit hospital for the benefit of the citizens of Blount County.
Blount Memorial Hospital has operated very successfully for more than 75 years using this model, even becoming the only hospital in our region to be part of the prestigious Mayo Clinic Care Network. But, today, some people in Blount County government want to disrupt this formula. They want to micromanage the hospital. This would be a recipe for failure. For example, their recent intrusion into hospital operations already has had a detrimental effect on Blount Memorial Hospital.
Blount Memorial, like many other medical facilities across the country, has been hurt financially by the worldwide pandemic. But, thanks to good decisions made over the years of its operation, the hospital has developed a plan to address this issue.
The hospital, without the use of any public funds, has established a successful outpatient services facility in the Springbrook neighborhood. Strategic plans called for it to be sold to a prospective buyer for $22.2 million with arrangements for Blount Memorial Hospital to lease it back from the new buyer and continue its operations. The infusion of cash would have been used to improve the financial condition of Blount Memorial Hospital and guarantee its stability.
But the interference of some within Blount County government caused these plans to be halted, forcing the hospital to pursue legal action to clarify that the hospital’s board of directors is the appropriate entity to make these sorts of critical decisions to ensure Blount Memorial Hospital’s continued independence. The funds from the sale of this property were to be used to satisfy certain bond obligations of the hospital. The hospital’s bank, First Horizon, had agreed with this strategy. But it has been stalled.
Furthermore, the hospital has plans to divest itself of other properties that are not part of its core business and to enter several joint ventures with outside entities to generate cash flow to improve the hospital’s bottom line. It is likely that, given their past behavior, Blount County Commission and Mayor Ed Mitchell might act to derail these critically important plans as well.
Moreover, the interference of politicians with the operation of Blount Memorial Hospital and the confusion and contention it has generated have caused stress on all the team members who work so hard to make Blount Memorial Hospital the excellent healthcare facility our community desperately needs. They need support, not outside interference.
What does this mean to you, as citizens of Blount County? If your hometown hospital is prevented from taking actions to ensure financial stability, then your costs can go up and your hospital’s very existence is threatened.
Our county is indeed fortunate that with excellent leadership at both the administrative and board levels and with the hard work and cooperation of the medical and nursing staff and all the members of the hospital’s support staff and the community as a whole, Blount Memorial Hospital has avoided the fate of so many community hospitals, and its doors remain open and available to all Blount Countians.
Please urge the members of Blount County Commission and Mayor Mitchell to immediately cease their disruption of Blount Memorial Hospital’s operations. Providing quality healthcare is not a game and running a hospital should not become a political football.
Politicians cannot and should not be running Blount Memorial Hospital. It is vital to our community that hospital operations remain independent and under the purview of healthcare professionals and its board of directors.
