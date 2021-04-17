In this season of opening up and getting back to some sense of normalcy with thoughts of spring to aid our growing optimism, the assigned theme for Earth Day 2021 (April 22), from earthday.org, seems especially appropriate: “Restore Our Earth.”
During the pandemic, we had glimpses of a world without human-caused pollution. Skies were bluer. Waterways were cleaner. Birds seemed to sing louder. Daily global carbon emissions fell by double digits. All of this gave hope that the world is not yet facing a foregone conclusion from climate change. It may not be too late and there’s much we can do to restore our planet Earth.
This year’s theme focuses on natural processes — helping plants and animals do what they do best in their native habitat.
Reforestation efforts capture carbon, cool overheated places, benefit agriculture, improve air and water quality, support pollinators and repair ecosystems for wildlife species whose populations are in steep decline due to habitat loss. We can anticipate a reduction in the risk of disease transmission and a boost in local economies. Plant a tree. It’s good for you and good for the Earth.
To feed the world, we can adopt more sustainable food practices focused on healthy soil and water conservation — practices that support farmers, renew their land and capture carbon through regenerative agriculture. It’s already being done. Let’s do more.
Our litter and waste management problem is getting out of hand and our environment is suffering for it. It’s not just the visual blight of litter. Microplastics make it into our food and the air we breathe. It’s estimated that humans consume a credit card size’s worth of plastic every week. Let’s pick up after ourselves and use less plastic. Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.
Let’s applaud nature’s essential workers. Trees and other plants capture and store vast amounts of carbon and release oxygen into the air. Native bees are essential pollinators that provide food for humans and other animals and provide healthy ecosystems by pollinating 80% of all flowering plant species in the world. Butterflies and moths, like native bees, must have native plants to survive; they also pollinate plants and support many bird species, which are dependent on insects to feed their young.
Habitats are being lost. Consider the richness of coral reefs. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Coastal Management tells us that coral reefs provide $9.4 billion in value from industries (tourism obviously among them). Coral reefs absorb 97% of a wave’s energy, which buffers shorelines from currents, waves and storms, helping to prevent loss of life and property damage. About 25% of all marine animals are found around or near coral reefs. Higher sea surface temperatures are responsible for massive coral “bleaching” from which they often don’t survive.
Too many of our wild places in the world are in danger from climate change and stresses from expanding human populations. Environmental organizations work to protect places based on the diversity of life they support, the destructive challenges they face and our ability to positively impact them. For example, prairies are being restored.
In South America, the vast area of the Amazon is home to one in 10 known species on Earth. The forests of the Amazon have been referred to as the lungs of the planet because they release so much oxygen and store carbon dioxide. Deforestation remains a global problem.
Regions across the globe have their unique beauties, contributions and stresses. Polar regions, forests, grasslands, oceans, inland rivers and streams, deserts and mountains all play roles in our planet’s health.
Perhaps we have lost our connection to nature. Americans are spending less time outside. Only 17.9% of us went out once a week in 2018, according to a study by the Outdoor Foundation. Nearly half of us don’t participate in any outdoor recreation. Health professionals list many benefits: Vitamin D, better brain function and improved vision. Many of us know that being in nature can improve both our mental and physical health. Beauty. Tranquility. Inspiration. Let’s get back to being outside.
We need to do as much as we can to support the web of life that keeps our planet going. Restoration of our Earth is not only balm for our souls but essential for the long-term survival of all life on this planet. Earth Day is just one day that we celebrate the natural wonder of the planet that gives us life. The job of restoration will demand effort every day.
