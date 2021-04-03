On Easter Sunday, the world’s 2½ billion Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead 2,000 years ago. By this miracle, Jesus assumed the burden of our sins (moral shortcomings) by sacrificing himself, as an offering to God without blemish, for our penalty of death by triumphing over it. This gift of salvation is there for all who simply accept Jesus as their savior for His loving sacrifice.
The mighty faith of Christianity had humble beginnings. Jesus was born and reared in Palestine, the backwater of the Roman Empire. Professionally, he was a humble carpenter. Still, in his short life on Earth, Jesus reached out to everyone he met with love and compassion. He dined with an occupying Roman centurion, a hated tax collector, a self-righteous Pharisee. He welcomed women into his company like Mary Magdalene, Mary and Martha, and even a disgraced Samaritan woman at a well.
He befriended a “rich young ruler” and a member of the Jewish high council, but he also healed outcast lepers and reached out to the demon possessed. At his ascension back into Heaven, he told his followers to “make disciples of all nations.”
In so doing, they spread the Gospel (good news) to the far corners of the Earth. Today Christianity, as the largest religion in the world, embraces one-third of humanity. The United States is the country with the largest Christian population. About 80% of Americans identify themselves as Christians.
At least in our politics, the evidence of Christ’s love and compassion is scant. We all have crowded into our own silos and surrounded ourselves with people who live like us, look like us and think like us. We spend too much time hurling accusations at people in other silos.
Shut off from these “others,” we have no exposure to, or understanding of, any of their more likable traits. Too often we assume the worst and worry that our world is ending. Many liberals see conservatives as truly deplorable, while many conservatives see liberals as truly demonic.
This cannot continue. Our divisive silos need to be dissolved so that we can see the common humanity in all of us — mortal souls all in need of God’s salvation.
One way to help achieve this would be for the United States to adopt a two-year universal requirement of national service for all 18- to 20-year-old men and women. This could be fulfilled by service in the military, the Peace Corps, AmeriCorps, Teach for America, the Merchant Marine, and volunteer disaster-relief organizations such as the Red Cross.
Instituting a national service commitment could dissolve our silos in three ways: First, in having to serve the nation before launching private, individual careers, young people would experience the larger national community as something real. Second, in working with and being exposed to people they would never have had any reason to encounter, “conscripts” would experience firsthand the unum from the pluribus from which we all come. Finally, national service would give each generation a shared experience, creating a life-long bond.
In my case, as a Vietnam veteran, when I see someone wearing a Vietnam veteran baseball cap in the grocery store, the cap triggers a conversation.
I was in the U.S. Army from 1969-73, which included two back-to-back tours in Vietnam. There is nothing like a war to concentrate the mind on your citizenship. When there are people trying to kill you for being an American, thinking of yourself as one becomes rather precious. If you do come home alive, you wonder why you came home and not the buddy next to you. It makes you want to do something positive with your life to justify your survival.
Then there are all the people whom I never would have met otherwise, who gave me a richer understanding of, and sympathy for, the worlds they came from. In my various training posts, I met working-class Jews from New York, a group of Cajuns from Louisiana, college kids from Tennessee, and the cowboy culture of Tombstone, Arizona. I also befriended a Catholic seminarian from New Jersey, an advertising executive from Chicago, and a Cherokee Indian from Louisiana.
In Vietnam I rubbed shoulders with aristocratic foreign service officers and worked with “flyboys” from the unique world of Texas. I made friends with a Black soldier from Detroit and a Vietnamese poet who was a fervent South Vietnamese nationalist and Christian. During the Paris Peace Talks in January 1973, surprisingly I became good friends with a North Vietnamese Army major who was a history professor.
Throughout my life, especially at Easter, I have felt deep compassion for my fellow human beings. In such moments, I thank Jesus Christ for the gift of life eternal — and the Army for the gift of life experience.
