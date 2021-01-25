It was certainly an interesting introduction to Blount County Commission meetings. Commissioner Steve Mikels was called “out of order” by the chair nearly a dozen times, Commissioner JackieHill said it was a “mess,” and when commissioners were allowed to speak on the resolution itself at the end, there were only a few voices. All objected.
The proposal in question is Resolution 13. It would see Blount County replace its 31 Election Day precincts with 10 to 15 so-called “Convenience Voting Centers.”
On the surface, this sounds like a ridiculous idea that would only reduce voter access. But the accusations of “voter suppression” and denunciations by several mayors, no matter how logical they may seem at first, couldn’t be further from reality.
Delve just one level deeper and you can already see the merits. While a precinct-based system restricts voters to their one local precinct, voting centers can be used countywide by all Blount residents. If that sounds familiar, it’s because that’s how Tennessee runs early voting.
Consider the following scenario: It’s Election Day and, per state law, your employer has to give you three hours off to vote. Under a precinct-based system, you would take a half-hour off to return to your precinct at Friendsville Elementary School, wait in line for potentially multiple hours, and drive another 30 minutes back to work. The hour of driving alone deters many, not to mention the whole process could easily take more than the three hours you’re legally guaranteed. That is what my father faces on Election Day, and I know it’s not unique to him among Blount County residents.
But replace the 30-minute drive to Friendsville with a 10-minute drive to the Everett Recreational Center and you have 40 more minutes in your day.
With voting centers, those who do not vote early, due to forgetfulness, a last-minute change of mind, or love of tradition, will have an easier time casting their ballot on Election Day.
Moreover, voting centers are not some new and untried system. Rather it is that kind of policy that Abraham Lincoln advocated: old and tried. Today, jurisdictions in 17 states, about half of which are red and half blue, use voting centers for Election Day and they have been unequivocal successes.
In 2007, Rice University researchers found that “Election Day vote centers increase voter turnout generally, and among infrequent voters in particular.”
How big is the increase? Let’s look at Larimer County, Colorado, which switched from precincts to voting centers in 2003. Registered voter turnout in the six presidential general elections prior to the change averaged 76% in Larimer County, with a high of 85% in 2000. In all five presidential elections since, turnout has averaged 92% with a low of 89% in 2016.
The numbers don’t lie. Larimer County replaced 143 precincts with only 22 voting centers (that’s about one for every 13,000 residents) and saw voter participation increase a whole 18%. Blount County is proposing to cut 31 precincts down to 10-15 centers, amounting to about one location for every 8,000-10,000 voters. If an 85% cut in voting locations still increased voter turnout by 18%, imagine how many more Blountians will vote when only half of the locations are cut.
These proposed changes will dramatically increase civic participation because, in practice, choosing between 15 voting locations is more convenient than being restricted to 1 of 31.
Oh, and don’t worry about long lines. Voting machines from old locations will be reassigned to improve the capacity the centers can handle, keeping wait times in check.
But here’s the real kicker: This increase in turnout will simultaneously reduce government spending. Because they involve fewer locations and need less staff, voting centers ultimately save taxpayers’ money, which can be used for other important public endeavors like infrastructure and education.
For less money, we can increase voter participation. Need I say more?
Now to be clear, Resolution 13, which was taken off the agenda for a later date, doesn’t strictly matter. It’s ultimately the Election Commission’s call. However, the Administrator of Elections, Susan Knopf, said at the Jan. 21 County Commission meeting that the Election Commission will seek their blessing before finalizing the switch.
As a poll worker myself, my mentors like Ms. Knopf and Brad Lunde emphasized that our public service has the express goal of helping as many Blount County citizens to vote as possible. Indeed, being at the wrong precinct is the main reason I have to turn away voters on Election Day. So it is in the spirit of that service to the voter that I encourage us all to enthusiastically adopt these voting centers. Then, hopefully, my next meeting will feature county commissioners lauding the change and telling of the many calls from their constituents who urged them toward improving civic involvement and practicing financial prudence.
