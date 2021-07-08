Pets and vets. They alone are enough reason for local governments to outlaw private fireworks displays.
My position was cemented late July 4 when my wife and I returned from a friend’s home to find all three of our cats missing. The older two were hiding under our bed. The 5-year-old rescue Loki could not be located. He eventually came out of hiding but was clearly shaken. The slightest noise startled him for days.
While Loki was MIA, I remembered that the neighbor across the street was an avid fireworks fan and used the street between us as a launching pad for hours of pyrotechnics.
Public fireworks displays are awesome — and should be the go-to for pyrotechnic proponents. Those displays generally are held in public gathering places, away from heavy residential areas and during mass community celebrations.
Baseball, hotdogs, apple pie and Chevrolet: The old Chevy commercial does not mention or show fireworks.
I know my sentiments will anger the dozens of fireworks vendors whose tents pop up around Blount County in the days before Jan. 1 and July 4. And my view also will anger all of those men who grew up tying their manhood to blowing stuff up. They like to impress their children with their ability to make things go boom.
In the process, however, some wind up in the emergency room — or dead.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission, in its 2019 Fireworks Annual Report, states that 12 Americans died that year in private fireworks accidents, including seven deaths for misuse, two for malfunctions (late ignition) and three of unknown causes.
An estimated 10,000 Americans were treated in hospital emergency rooms during 2019, the CPSC report states. About 73% of those treated in ERs were injured between June 21, 2019, and July 21, 2019. Of those 73,000 injured Americans, 66% were men and 34% women. Children under the age of 15 accounted for 36% of the ER visits.
The full CPSC report can be found here: https://www.cpsc.gov/s3fs-public/2019-Fireworks-Annual-Report.pdf?La_ZzaoEeI_FXhMNJSoIyO8BhrBbcA4B.
Dangers aside, most all of us — regardless of political stripes — can agree that we adore our pets.
In the days between this July 3-6, the Asheville Humane Society across the Smokies from us took in 70 dogs because of fireworks, according to a Citizen Times article by Shelby Harris. If the reporter’s name looks familiar, it is: Shelby recently covered Blount County government for this newspaper.
“They don’t know what’s going on. It kind of induces panic for most animals. If they have the ability to run, they’ll run,” Asheville Humane Society Adoptions Director Tina Miller told Shelby for an article that ran July 7.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals estimates that nearly one in five lost pets go missing over fireworks terror. More pets go missing July 4 and 5 than any other time of the year, the American Kennel Club says.
“Barbecues, many people coming in and out of the house, and even the noise of the fireworks, which may cause pets to panic and they will try to flee somewhere. They don’t know where the noise is coming from and they try to escape because they don’t understand,” says Dallas Harsa, vice president of sales and marketing for AKC Reunite.
Pets aside, let’s consider war veterans and other Americans who suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome. Fireworks transport many of them back to the terrors of combat or their traumas.
My father-in-law flew A-4 Skyhawks for the Marines during the Vietnam War. He enlisted the day after graduating from pharmacy school, much to the chagrin of my mother-in-law. He’s tough as nails but to this day is terrorized by fireworks.
Eight million Americans, many of them war veterans, suffer from PTSD, according to blogger Chris Mallard of Penn Medicine News.
“In terms of fireworks, individuals with PTSD, as well as any combat veteran regardless of their PTSD status, are more likely to be triggered or respond to this kind of stimuli,” Mallard wrote a year ago. “So we have a loud, unexpected noise, often under the cover of darkness. If we think about what a combat scenario looks like, you’re expecting incoming fire and explosions that you have to be on guard for, that are often happening at night. ”
In both Maryville and Alcoa, setting off fireworks is legal only on July 3 and July 4 between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. In Maryville, residents also can use fireworks from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Dec. 31 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Jan. 1. Permits to sell fireworks in Maryville are only available from June 20 to July 5. In Alcoa, sale permits are only available from June 21 to July 5.
In Blount County, residents must follow county code, which arguably is vague: “No person shall create or cause any noise of such character, intensity, or duration as to be detrimental to the life or health of any individual or in disturbance of the public peace and welfare, particularly between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.,” the code reads.
Local government leaders within Blount County already should have banned all consumer fireworks. It’s not too late. Do it for the pets and vets.
