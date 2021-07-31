We’re told that there are three telltale signs one’s growing old. The first is loss of memory.
Sadly, I forget the other two.
That’s meant to be funny of course, but the fact is, memory can be elusive as we age. Even the most familiar names, dates and places often seem to escape us when we’re trying to recall the most pertinent details.
Naturally, there’s a scientific reason for why that occurs. Hormones and proteins that protect and repair brain cells and stimulate neural growth naturally decline with age. Older people often experience decreased blood flow to the brain, which can impair memory and lead to changes in cognitive skills.
As a result, forgetfulness can become a normal part of the aging process. It can begin as early as age 45 as changes begin to affect all parts of our bodies, including our brains. As a result, it sometimes takes longer to learn new things, and even what was once considered elementary information takes a lot longer to absorb.
I’ve noticed that myself. I once had the ability to hook up a DVR and put up a ceiling fan with no outside assistance. Nowadays, I literally have trouble changing the channel on my TV. Part of the reason is simply due to the fact that there are too many technical options, what with cable, internet and a variety of movie channels to tax my brain. Simplicity seems outmoded. While we’re told that technology is advancing at a rapid rate, the basic ability to find what we need most and share our information with others takes a back seat.
As far as I’m concerned, convenience and computers aren’t always mutually compatible.
Ah, but I seem to have forgotten the point I was trying to make originally. Wait a moment please ... I’ll be back in a sec.
Wait, I remember now. I was remarking about how easy it is to forget. In my case, it’s all too easy, in fact.
I can recall the names of musicians in rock bands from the ‘60s or ‘70s, but I just as easily blank on the name of a friend I haven’t seen in awhile. It happens enough these days where I’ve become somewhat unnerved. There are times when I’m approached by people that seem to know me all too well and address me by name, but I can’t recall who they are or where I know them from.
It’s not only awkward, but embarrassing as well. It also has me feeling decidedly rude and disrespectful.
It doesn’t happen all the time, mind you, but lately it seems to occur more and more. And it makes me wonder if, in fact, I’m suffering from an early stage of dementia or senility.
Then again, I have to remind myself that I’ve always been bad at remembering names. It’s a personality trait that I possessed even as a young man. I readily admit that two of my character flaws involve impatience and an inability to identify people by name.
In the case of the latter, I generally cover my tracks by addressing people as “Buddy.” That’s one reason I named my dog Buddy as well — not because I was worried I’d forget his name, but rather because it’s a common greeting in my vocabulary.
Of course, like many people, I often misplace my phone or my car keys or my wallet, only to find myself spending an unreasonable amount of time attempting to recall where I left them. Sometimes they slip between the seats in my car. Other times, I’ve simply left them somewhere in the house while in a hurry, and quickly forgetting where they’ve been placed. For that reason, I try to put my things in familiar places where I can get to them in a hurry.
There have been any number of times when I’m ready to leave the house, only to realize that my wallet or my phone, or even my keys aren’t with me. That means a mad dash into the house in hopes of an easy retrieval.
Of course, everyone can be absentminded at times, but I’d hate to think of it as a consequence of advancing age. After all, I’ve always resisted the idea that I’ve fallen prey to any of the so-called symptoms of old age, simply because I refuse to give into the stereotypes associated with ageism.
Nevertheless, because I find myself forgetting things lately, I have to wonder if in fact I’m succumbing to some sort of mental malady. I’m not overwhelmed, mind you, but it does give me reason to worry.
There are various memory supplements on the market these days, and I’m trying to investigate which are the most effective. I’m looking for input from anyone who has had success with a particular product.
If you can share a suggestion, I’ll include it in the column. Please email me with your ideas.
I promise I won’t forget to thank you.
