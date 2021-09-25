In an age where the percentage of bills introduced to Congress actually become laws is consistently in the single digits, it’s truly amazing to see changes as rapid as state policy on marijuana. Today, only six states have completely outlawed marijuana, while just five years ago, 18 states banned it. That pace of progress feels unprecedented in modern American government.
With a rising political tide sweeping away the “illicit” prefix to many drugs, and the subsequent backlash from some circles, this strikes me as an opportune moment in our history to expand our contextual frame for dealing with potentially harmful substances. Particularly, I want to explore how we discourage problematic behavior.
As a benchmark to this life-liberty balance, I offer alcohol. America tried to ban liquor once before: It was so popular that a constitutional amendment was passed.
What happened? People continued to want alcohol and, since it was unavailable legally, many turned to a black market that provided the public with considerably more dangerous liquor and criminal gangs with power. The famed journalist H.L. Mencken wrote in 1925:
“Prohibition has not only failed in its promises but actually created additional serious and disturbing social problems throughout society. There is not less drunkenness in the Republic but more. There is not less crime, but more. ... The cost of government is not smaller, but vastly greater. Respect for the law has not increased, but diminished.”
Thirteen years after it came into being, Prohibition was repealed.
America seems pretty set that alcohol should be legal, but the costs of excessive alcohol consumption cannot be ignored. Intoxicated people not only risk their own health but that of those around them. According to CDC and Department of Transportation data from 2015, about 32 innocent bystanders die every day because of another person’s drinking — predominantly from car crashes caused by a drunk driver or alcohol-attributable homicide.
In short, governments have an incentive to keep alcohol consumption low, but history suggests that a moratorium on the substance would be ineffective and unpopular in the long run. This leaves a few options.
As I’m studying in the United Kingdom, I thought I would start with the policy change that’s been most obvious to myself and my fellow exchange students: the drinking age. While 21 is the minimum legal age for drinking in the U.S., it’s only 18 in the UK and as low as 16 in Germany and France.
Some would argue that reserving alcohol for a later age (we teenagers aren’t known for our sound judgment) would help reduce irresponsible use of alcohol. In discussing the matter with a group of eight American students on my program, I found an overwhelming (if moderate) dissent. They argued that starting to drink younger and while one still lives with family could promote a healthier habit of moderation. Moreover, it would remove the allure some college students associate with doing something illegal.
In practice, though, the legal drinking age seems to make little difference. I plotted the minimum drinking age and death rates from liver cirrhosis in the U.S. and seven culturally similar countries (France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Poland and the UK). Since liver cirrhosis is associated with long-term excessive alcohol consumption, the death rate is commonly used to measure heavy alcohol use.
When using World Health Organization data from 2018, there was practically no correlation between the legal drinking age and liver cirrhosis deaths. Indeed, the U.S. — with the highest legal drinking age — had the second-highest rate of liver cirrhosis deaths at 19 per 100,000 people (Poland topped the list at 24). For statistics nerds, the R%5E2 value was only 0.15.
But while direct regulations, either through complete prohibition or laying down age limits, generally fail, the free market offers solutions. One 2018 study found excise taxes were the best buy for governments seeking to curb harmful alcohol use. Indeed, “it would cost considerably less than $100 for each year of healthy life gained” if excise taxes increased 50% (“Are the ‘Best Buys’ for Alcohol Control Still Valid?” Chisholm, et al., 2018).
All of this benefit can be realized while raising government revenue that could be directed towards defense spending, reviving depleted Social Security funds, or even reducing our federal debt. While the U.S. has tried or is currently practicing all three methods to encourage good behavior, it is clear that the only one that works is the one that embraces rather than impedes the market.
If history has taught us one thing about drugs — whether caffeine, alcohol or marijuana — it’s that legislating morality does not increase morality. The best role for governments is pragmatic harm reduction. As debates on how to address marijuana and other drugs continue, we must remember plotting the best course for our future begins by reflecting on the journey thus far.
