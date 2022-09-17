This is the start of a four-part Q&A with the Industrial Development Board of Blount County. The IDB answers will be featured each week for four weeks. Readers may submit questions for the IDB until Sunday, Oct. 2.
This Q & A will be focused on operations of the IDB and its role in community development. To make sure this Q & A represents questions from the community at large, please limit the number of questions each week. Questions that are most frequently asked will be prioritized.
The Board of Directors consists of 10 voting members, all of whom shall be qualified electors of and taxpayers in Blount County. These individuals own or are the leader of a business serving Blount County for at least 10 years, have taken a sustained leadership role serving on a non-profit board who serves Blount County and is a citizen who is in good standing with no criminal history. At least one should be from the city of Maryville and at least one from the city of Alcoa. The directors shall serve without compensation except for being reimbursed for their actual expenses incurred while performing their duties.
A membership advisory committee comprised of three directors submits a list of potential directors for consideration by the Board of Directors. When a list of potential directors has been approved by resolution of the Board of Directors, the list is submitted to each of the Board of County Commissioners of Blount County, the Board of City Commissioners of Alcoa, and the City Council of Maryville. All directors are elected jointly by the three previously mentioned boards and hold office for staggered terms.
The terms of all directors are six years and are renewable. The County Mayor of Blount County and the Mayors of the Cities of Alcoa and Maryville shall be eligible to serve as members of the Board of Directors with concurrent terms. Board members are listed on the IDB website under the board tab here www.blountindustry.com/team
Current Members
Matt Murray, Former President & CEO of the University of Tennessee’s Howard Baker Center for Public Policy, economist who worked for five Tennessee governors (Ned McWherter, Don Sundquist, Phil Bredesen, Bill Haslam, Bill Lee), and professor of economics at the University of Tennessee
Greg Wilson — President of First Horizon Bank
Gary Hensley — Former City Manager for the City of Maryville & Loudon
Monica Gawet — President of Tennessee Marble Company
David Bennett — Former Finance Director Blount County Government, Former President of Cherokee Manufacturing, Former Blount County Commissioner, President of Gear LLC.
Joe Dawson — Former Blount Memorial Hospital President, Blount Memorial Foundation Board Member
Chuck Alexander — Founder of Hickory Construction Company
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell
Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson
Maryville City Manager Greg McClain
