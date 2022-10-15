This is the third of a four-part Q&A with the Industrial Development Board of Blount County.
This Q & A will be focused on operations of the IDB and its role in community development. Questions that were most frequently asked are prioritized.
1) How many pilot deals has the IBD brokered in Blount County in the past 10 years, and for whom? What is the total amount of tax incentives delivered by the IDB in connection with those deals?
For decades, local governments have utilized tax incentives to drive change that encourages development for the economy in their communities. These include everything from individual tax deductions for home mortgages and child tax credits to encouraging companies to invest in their community by using Payment in Lieu of Tax agreements (PILOTs). The PILOTs are accessible to communities throughout the United States. However, there is a qualifying process for the company in order to utilize this instrument. The advantage of using tax incentives for a community is that a company will not realize any incentive until the investment is made.
The Tennessee General Assembly set up industrial development boards with the authority to offer this type of incentive on behalf of local governments. The joint Industrial Development Board of Blount County and the Cities of Alcoa and Maryville have used this incentive sparingly for projects that make big economic impacts for its citizens. Over the past 10 years, only six of more than 20 projects have received PILOT agreements.
The six projects that received PILOTs during the past 10 years are:
Foothills Mall Redevelopment
Arconic
DENSO
Pronova
Smith & Wesson
Amazon (PILOT issued but no tax incentive given)
These companies have a combined investment of more than $2 billion in headquarters, research & development, distribution, manufacturing, customer service, and entertainment operations which created more than 4,000 new jobs.
The combined tax incentives utilized by these companies is equal to almost $25 million dollars which was utilized to increase infrastructure and their workforce development programs. During this period, these companies also paid more than $52 million dollars in new property taxes alone on those new investments. These figures exclude local government’s share of sizeable sales taxes derived from these company’s operations.
Additionally, when these short-term tax incentives are offered, an evaluation process ensures that the tax savings provided do not take away from the services local governments are required to provide such as public education and public safety. There are also provisions in the agreements for claw backs which are means to recapture the tax incentive if a company does not fulfill its committed obligations to the community.
Furthermore, PILOTs do not interfere with roadway improvements as they are funded 100% in Tennessee by the gasoline tax. The more gas purchased in a community the more the community receives in funding for road improvements.
Finally, with more than 2,500 young adults graduating annually from local high schools, community, and four-year colleges, those living in Blount County need employment opportunities that fit their skill set so they can make a life for themselves. Therefore, we are always seeking ways to support existing businesses and continue to diversify the local economy with companies that produce services that we currently do not have so young people, no matter what career they choose, can always work in their hometown.
2) Will the Partnership South facility be utilized by Amazon or is Amazon leasing the facility to other companies? Is Amazon currently recruiting workers for the Partnership Park South facility?
Seefried Industrial Properties owns the facility in Partnership Park South. Currently, Amazon is its only customer, and it is not considering servicing any other customers. Amazon will not hire any employees until later in 2023.
3) How does the staff of Blount Partnership support the activities of the IBD and how are the finances of the organizations maintained separately?
The Blount Partnership provides the staffing and offices for the Industrial Development Board (IDB). Staff are charged with day-to-day operations of the IDB, marketing, business recruitment, workforce development programming, existing industry programing and construction administration for all capital projects occurring under the IDB budget. The Industrial Development Board has audited financial statements as does the Blount Partnership.
