This is the second of a four-part Q&A with the Industrial Development Board of Blount County. The IDB answers will be featured each week for four weeks.
This Q & A will be focused on operations of the IDB and its role in community development. Questions that were most frequently asked are prioritized.
1) How much taxpayer funding (direct appropriations and below-market property transfers) does the IBD receive, and from whom? How are they funded?
The Industrial Development Board (IDB) of Blount County and the Cities of Alcoa and Maryville receives monies from Blount County, the City of Alcoa, the City of Maryville, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community and Development, and the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Each year the IDB is appropriated funds to maintain, develop and market the six business parks which it owns. It also maintains road rights-of-way with mowing activities and is currently constructing more than six miles of greenways throughout the community. It builds and maintains roadways that serve Blount County residents, the City of Alcoa, the City of Maryville, constructs bridges for public use, and executes workforce development programs that are the pipeline for employment opportunities for more than 2,500 graduating students from Blount County’s seven area high schools, Maryville College, Pellissippi State, and the University of Tennessee.
The IDB’s annual budget amount changes in direct correlation to the number of projects it initiates for its funding entities.
2) The original schematic for the Partnership Park South facility shows a sound barrier wall. Is this barrier wall still in the plan? How will Amazon minimize the truck noise at night?
Partnership Park South was never designed to include a sound barrier wall. However, the City of Maryville planning and codes department approved a sound barrier wall to be constructed upon the property that separates the facility owned by Seefried Industrial Properties from the adjacent homeowner’s lots in the park. The approval of the sound wall has not changed. Seefried will have to comply with the sound ordinance as the City of Maryville has jurisdictions for all codes enforcement on that parcel.
3) Is the IDB required to make a public report of its activities and finances? How often, to whom, and are the reports available online?
The Industrial Development Board’s finances and activities are audited each year and those reports are in possession of the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office. Those reports can be viewed on the Tennessee Comptroller’s website: comptroller.tn.gov
