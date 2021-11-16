”When I use a word, it means just what I choose it to mean. Nothing more nor less.” — Humpty Dumpty in Lewis Carroll’s “The Looking Glass”
Americans are the freedom people. Our Constitution was the world’s first to recognize that human beings have inalienable rights that cannot be taken away except in times of emergency. That freedom of religion, speech, press and association is guaranteed to all — even those whose opinions offend us. One of the great moments in history was when the famously liberal American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) successfully defended the right of the Ku Klux Klan to march in Peoria, Illinois.
Today’s ACLU might not be so inclined. Their new guidelines on case selection balance the speech rights of the aggrieved party against the ACLU’s own vision of “equality and justice” — particularly for “marginalized groups” such as women, immigrants, racial minorities and LGBTQ folk.
Hmmm ….
I enthusiastically support equal rights for all of these groups, but limiting freedom of speech to those who agree with me is … well … un-American.
Whatever happened to the famous quote often attributed to Voltaire that “I may not agree with what you say, but I will fight to the death for your right to say it?”
Freedom is like a house. It hardly ever collapses in a single cataclysmic crash. Freedom is lost little by little. Brick by brick.
I learned in my 20-odd years as a constitutional lawyer that when freedom of religion is under attack, it is never the First Presbyterian Church that is the target. The enemies of freedom are way too smart. They will go after the Jimmy Swaggarts, Rev. Moons or Hari Krishnas of society. The soft targets. And it is these cases — the hard cases — that make bad law for everyone. If we hope to preserve freedom, we must be willing to defend it even for those whose opinions we despise. Especially for those.
The fact that I am the father of two daughters and wrinkle at the slightest whiff of sex discrimination does not diminish my commitment to freedom of religion for the Roman Catholic church, which in nearly 2,000 years has not seen fit to ordain a single woman into the priesthood. Nor does the fact that I believe in affirmative action to remedy the impact of four centuries of slavery and race discrimination weaken my commitment to freedom of assembly for the Republican Party or freedom of the press for Fox News, although neither shares my views on affirmative action.
When the storied Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) disinvited famed geophysicist Dorian Abbot from giving a lecture on climate science because he does not believe race or ethnicity should be a factor in college admissions, I knew that a “liberal education” was becoming something entirely different than what it actually means.
Merriam Webster defines “liberal” as “given to generosity.” “Broad minded.” “Favoring greater individual freedom.” Can we not see that limiting the freedoms of anyone is a threat to freedom for everyone? That the very essence of America is the absence of a fixed orthodoxy in politics or religion?
If today’s illiberal liberals succeed in their efforts to curtail the speech rights of even the most ardent archconservative, we may continue to call this place America, but it will be something entirely different.
