Retirement is a good time for reading — and reflecting. My wife is a member of a local book club. I have taken up reading some of her books after she is finished.
Ray Bradbury’s classic “Dandelion Wine” (1946) really got me thinking. Bradbury is also the author of the even more classic futurist novel, “Fahrenheit 451” (1953). “Dandelion Wine” is a barely fictional account of Bradbury’s growing up in the mid-American town of Green Town (actually, Waukegan, Illinois). The novel focuses on one Douglas Spaulding’s maturing life experiences in the memorable summer of 1928. Douglas is 12.
That was what got me thinking. My Dad was 11 in 1928 and my Mom was 8. In my mind, the novel morphed into the coming-of-age saga of my parents’ entire generation. It was a cohort that grew up in the Roaring ’20s, endured the Great Depression of the 1930s, and fought the Nazis in World War II in the 1940s. In his best-selling book, Tom Brokaw called them “The Greatest Generation” (1998). Indeed, the few from this generation that are still alive have now even fought off COVID.
America is a society driven by technology. In fact, the various technologies that run our lives are so pervasive that we use them, without thinking, like the air we breathe. Green Town of 1928 was shaped by the reach of two technologies: the automobile and electricity. Though the automobile first made its appearance at the turn of the century, it spread to middle-class America in the 1920s with the introduction of Henry Ford’s popular and affordable Model T. To accommodate this transportation surge, Congress passed the Federal Highways Act of 1921, establishing a national network of 75,000 miles of federal highways. In 1925 a countrywide set of numbers was assigned to these roadways, thereby dissolving state lines and local road numbers into the template of a single nation. In 1928, individuals could climb aboard their Model T’s on a moment’s notice and travel anywhere in the country.
This creation of one national society geographically was further expanded by the widespread availability of electricity. Though the discovery of electricity, and the power that it generated, was known at least since the 1880s, it was not until the 1920s that America had a national electric power grid. By 1929, 85% of non-farm homes were electrified. In the novel, this meant that, between home lights and streetlights for the children of Green Town, a 24-hour vista of opportunity opened up for their escapades.
Moving beyond Green Town in my reflections, what electric power enabled in the 1920s, among other things, was a network of more than 500 radio stations that blanketed the nation’s air waves and streamed into radios in American living rooms. These air waves formed the sinews of a common American culture. It was a culture transfixed by real-time broadcasts of baseball games producing a common stock of heroes. An entire entertainment industry in Hollywood broadcast a menu of dramas, news shows, comedies and romances that bound the nation into a common set of stories, personalities to relate to, and values to absorb that created the indefinable unifying thing called Americana. Collectively, these sinews provided the strength for this generation to survive the Great Depression and steel itself through World War II.
Briefly, Baby Boomers like myself are the children of this generation. We grew up in the 1950s and 1960s. Ours was the age of television and the GE Kitchen of Tomorrow at the 1963 New York World’s Fair. We were also the generation torn apart by the Vietnam War — really the source of much of the division that still plagues our politics today.
But enough of the dismal 1960s. Two new technologies of the future, even as early as 2028, are propelling us into a world that will dwarf today’s bipartisan acrimony.
One is the rise of robotics and artificial intelligence. Soon we will have driverless cars and robots cleaning our houses and performing menial tasks like mowing lawns, delivering mail and going shopping, replacing people on factory assembly lines, and even soldiers on the battlefields. Moreover, artificial intelligence entities will take over many decision-making activities currently done by humans — air traffic controlling, for example. What will be occurring here is a relocation of the significant acts of our lives from work to leisure. The futurist Herman Kahn saw this coming long ago, and in his “The Next 200 Years” (1976) worried that America had a strong work ethic, but no ideology of leisure.
The other is the siren call of space. By 2028 there will be a permanent research station on the moon that soon will become a base for voyages to Mars. To the children of Baby Boomers, know that you will squire the “liftoff generation” to the High Frontier of Space. We Baby Boomers will miss most of this, but for you folks remaining on Earth for a little longer, it’s going to be one heck of a ride!
