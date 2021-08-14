Most of our generation thinks so.
You often hear talk of how college can be “the best years” of a young person’s life, but nobody is ever bragging about how wonderful and rewarding the application process was. Before a student is even accepted, they have to pay to take most standardized exams. They pay to take AP exams in hopes they make good marks despite AP exams being advertised as a way to reduce college costs (they could in the long run, but there is no guarantee). Then they pay to simply send in their applications in hopes that it ends in acceptance. This is all before even making a commitment decision.
Right now millions of students across the United States are in various stages of that arduous experience, the inglorious culmination of 16,500 hours of schooling (plus homework). As early as elementary school, we remember being told we would need to go to college. Without it, we would never get a decent job and could never earn good money.
Increasingly, though, college students themselves are pushing back against this narrative. A.J. recently used his Instagram account to ask his friends for a unique or controversial opinion. After each opinion, A.J. asked the rest whether they agreed or disagreed. One of the opinions that found the greatest consensus was “College is an elaborate scam:” 77% agree. Notably, of the 21 respondents who are current college students, all but four agreed. Not expecting those results, we followed up by asking our contemporaries why they thought college was a scam.
One answer was that degrees aren’t always necessary. What do Bill Gates, Michael Dell, Mark Zuckerberg, Oprah Winfrey and Richard Branson have in common? They never finished college. Also, they’re some of the richest people in the world.
Our peers also criticized colleges’ priorities. Louisiana State University has spent tens of millions on a lazy river waterpark.
Our own George Washington University hyper fixates on every aspect of the student experience except the financial burden. After the school recently reworked its Resident Assistant program, students can no longer reach for what some consider the best way to lower college debt: free housing (“GW to Transform Service and Care for Residential Students.” William Atkins, February 2021).
In Tennessee, like most of the country, our highest-paid public employees aren’t judges or department secretaries but university football coaches (“College coaches dominate list of highest-paid public employees with seven-digit salaries.” Samuel Stebbins, September 2020). Surely improving academic programs is a better investment than waterparks, unnecessary jobs and football.
While the aforementioned concerns aren’t small, most of our friends cited costs and student loans as their reason for believing college was just an elaborate, dishonest scheme. Many young people enjoy the experience of college, but they feel financially cheated. One should not have to pay outrageous sums of money for an education they have earned acceptance to through their own merits.
A recent survey of nearly 2,000 students conducted by the think tank Third Way was particularly telling: 65% of college students and high school seniors agree that “higher education is not worth the cost to students anymore” (“One Year Later: COVID-19s Impact on Current and Future College Students.” June 2021). While the pandemic may have raised dissatisfaction, around 50% still agreed the previous year.
Even if college is worth the cost, we are getting a much worse deal than our parents did. After accounting for inflation, Generation Z is paying around triple what the Baby Boomers and Gen X paid for the same piece of paper (“Tuition costs of colleges and universities.” NCES, 2021).
What has changed in the past 40 years? In a word: demand. With college enrollment up 40% from 1980, colleges rapidly added flashy amenities and services to attract more students. At the same time, per-student funding from the government has been declining (“Why College is so Expensive.” Wendover Productions, July 2016). In 1989, Tennessee public colleges received 43% of revenue from state appropriations while in 2020, only 26% of UT’s funding came from the state. To pay salaries to new administrators while losing support from the government, colleges must shift a gargantuan bill onto students.
If we want young adults to continue their schooling past high school, change is crucial. Government subsidies to higher education will need to return to what they were decades ago, colleges will need to find redundancies in administration, or new solutions will need to present themselves. Perhaps wider adoption of Promise scholarships like Tennessee’s, which grants free community college to practically all residents, will keep students incentivized. Whatever method is applied, college costs must be reduced. Otherwise, the decades-long trend of rising college enrollment will inevitably reverse. The financial trajectory of higher education, like other amenities Americans deem essential, is unsustainable.
