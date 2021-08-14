Francisco “A.J.” Camacho of Friendsville is an undergraduate student at George Washington University and contributes to The Tennessean in Nashville and The Daily Times. You can follow A.J. on Instagram or Facebook @truea.j.camacho. He can be reached by email at fcamacho36@gwu.edu.

Emily Linder is an undergraduate student at George Washington University in the communications program. Emily runs an open advice column on Instagram under the handle @ask_em_page.