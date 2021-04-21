“The earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof.”
It was one of the first Bible verses we memorized in my Sunday school class growing up in Maryville back when “diversity” meant you were Baptist, Methodist or Presbyterian. We didn’t know anything about so-called Dominion Theology — the silly notion that mankind can do most anything he chooses to the planet and everything that lives on it since we have been given “dominion” over it according to the King James translators of the Bible. (In fairness, they did a good job considering they only had about a dozen ancient manuscripts. Today, we have more than 5,000.)
What we learned instead of Dominion Theology was “this is my Father’s world,” and we were the fortunate “stewards” entrusted with its care. And for the record, there wasn’t a Christian I knew who didn’t think he could have done a better job of tending the garden than Adam and Eve.
But so far we haven’t.
Consult any reputable news source, or simply look around. We have trashed the planet. Overfished the seas. Clear cut much of its timber, polluted its water and pretended that our air pollutants haven’t caused the current climate crisis when science emphatically shows that they have. In short, we have acted as if we were entitled to this Edenic home that the creator of the universe so graciously entrusted to our care.
I’m hard pressed to think of much we have done for our Earth this past year other than stay sheltered at home for a few months — which we were forced to do because of COVID-19. Now, with another Earth Day upon us today, we might want to ponder what other things we could do both as a nation and as individuals to heal and restore this beautiful planet God has entrusted to our care.
First, we can encourage U.S. Sens. Bill Haggerty and Marsha Blackburn to lay politics aside and support the president’s infrastructure bill or at least the parts of it that are designed to reduce the carbon emissions that are accelerating climate change and threatening not only our species but thousands of others.
The construction of railroads from Nashville and Chattanooga to Savannah, for example, are not only good for travel and tourism, they will enable the shipment of freight to Tennessee’s heartland from one of America’s busiest ports. Oh, sure, it’s nice to get on a train and ride to Savannah without having to worry about traffic, but it’s even better to be able to ship freight to our state with four times the fuel efficiency of trucks. And consider the safety benefits of taking thousands of trucks off Tennessee’s interstate highways. That’s just one of the big things we can do working together. Building out wind, solar and nuclear options are others.
But what about us? What can one person do to reverse the dangerous environmental trends that threaten us? Am I helpless? Powerless? Of course not! Here are three things each of us can do to heal and restore our planetary paradise.
First, we can change the way we consume. The way we buy. Stop demanding everything immediately. Quit using Amazon Prime. The transition from fuel-efficient trains to extravagantly inefficient trucks happened for one reason. We wanted our stuff NOW! Next day delivery. But ask yourself. Do I really have to have this product immediately? Couldn’t it wait another day or two? If you’re having difficulty answering that question, I recommend rereading the Sermon on the Mount found in Matthew’s Gospel. It’ll be much easier after that.
Second, we can change what we drive. Oh, sure, we like our big gas-guzzling trucks and SUVs, but there are plenty of high-mileage alternatives, and I don’t just mean by going electric. To the contrary, if you’re a Tennessean, “electric” is just another word for coal powered. That’s still the way TVA produces half of its power.
I’m talking about fuel-efficient hybrids like my wife’s SUV that gets nearly 35 miles to the gallon. We all need to start driving vehicles like that as we continue to nudge TVA toward more Earth-friendly sources for their electricity.
Finally, we can change the way we eat. We all know that a plant-based diet uses far less of the Earth’s resources and puts far less pollutants into our water and air. That’s just a fact. But it’s also a fact that many or us love a good cheeseburger. So, compromise. Cut back. We do it in our jobs, our marriages and every other aspect of our lives. It’s time to inject a little more commonsense balance and self-discipline into our eating habits.
If you’re a person of faith, there is one additional and overarching consideration that drives everything. What does God expect of me? What responsibilities have I been given by my Heavenly Father/Mother?
The answer is pretty simple. God is green. And I don’t just mean a little. God invented green. Created it. Doesn’t it stand to reason that the one who built the house would want you to take proper care of it? Would you want to be among those who have to explain to the owner that on our watch we turned the place into a wreck?
Earth Day is here again. And it’s not just a day for liberal Democrats to march, whine and pick up trash. It’s a time for every American — and every person of faith — to look inward and start taking responsibility for something we have shirked for way too long.
Then, it’s time to do something.
