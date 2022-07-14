A drive down Old Whites Mill Road southwest of Maryville reveals to the keen observer an old wooden building in an overgrown wooded area just off the road. History permeates what was once a thriving grist mill sitting on Crooked Creek, which flowed off of Chilhowee Mountain into Little River.
The property sits next to Whites Mill Refuge, a 53-acre wetland area acquired by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency in 1992.
David and Rebecca Robertson White married and moved from the Shenandoah Valley, Augusta County, Virginia to what would become Blount County a decade later, where they settled on Crooked Creek and started their family in 1787. Their oldest son, Isaac, was born two years later.
The White’s farm was located next to property acquired by Elizabeth Paxton Houston. She moved down to Tennessee after her husband Maj. Samuel D. Houston died in 1806. Both had been born in Augusta County, Virginia. Among their eight children was Samuel “Sam” Rutherford Houston, who would become one of the most famous soldiers and politicians in this country’s history.
Young Sam was 13 years old when his family relocated to Blount County. He and his brothers, John, Robert, and James, became close friends with Issac White, then 17, and his younger brother, John, 11.
In 1809, Sam ran away from home and found his way to a Cherokee village on Hiwassee Island, located at the confluence of the Hiwassee and Tennessee rivers, about thirty-five miles northeast of Chattanooga. He spent almost three years living with the Cherokee. A clan led by Chief Oolooteka adopted the young man and gave him the name Colonneh, which means “the Raven.” He learned their customs and returned home after learning their language, which he put to good use in upcoming battles.
At the turn of the century, the family of Isaac White’s future wife, Nancy Everett, had come to Blount County from Rockbridge County, Virginia, not far from the Whites former home. Nancy’s father, Robert Everett, survived the Revolutionary War. In battle, Robert’s close friend, Thomas Lockhart, was mortally wounded. Before Thomas died, he asked Robert to marry his soon-to-be widowed wife. On July 2, 1783, Robert Everett did take Margaret Cox Lockhart to be his wife. Nancy would be their fourth child out of eleven.
William “Fate” Everett, a grandson of Nancy’s older brother, Thomas Everett, married Martha White in 1882, a granddaughter of Isaac and Nancy.
Samuel M. Everett, a grandson of Nancy’s younger brother, William R. Everett, would lead a group of citizens in the early 1900s in securing necessary options and land in north Maryville for a new Aluminium Company of America, ALCOA, plant site. He served as mayor of Maryville from 1913-19. And he persuaded the L & N Railroad to establish a line into Maryville.
After the White family lost their father, David, on the last day of the year in 1832, Issac and his brothers decided to sell a section of their land on Crooked Creek to George Snyder, whose family lived in Tuckaleechee Cove. George soon began operating two moonshine stills near the location of the future mill. He married Susan Handley in 1837. When the couple started their family, George became the proprietor of a general store that sold tools, farm equipment, seeds, and clothing and shoes to neighboring communities.
Around 1840, Isaac White bought the property back from George Snyder. In 1842, he constructed the building, located millstones, and began operating a water powered, wheel-driven grist mill to grind cereal grains into flour and middlings for area farmers. Corn was ground to make corn meal; wheat processed into flour.
Whites Mill, like other mills of its time, served as more than a place for harvested corn and wheat to be ground as ingredients for cooking and baking food through the winter. Community members gathered as they waited for their wagon loads to be processed. Conversation undoubtedly turned to what was going on with their neighbors and families.
Some of their neighbors in the area east of Maryville, west of Tuckaleechee Cove and just northwest of the mountains, in addition to the Houstons and Everetts, probably included the Ellejoy, Gamble, Boring, Jennings, Payne, Hughes, Coulter, and Hatcher families.
The Whites connected with families in Cades Cove when their first born son, William “Billy”, married Nancy Potter in 1847. Her older sister, Eliza Jane, became the wife of Nathan Sparks. At one time they owned most of the upper end of the Cove. Eliza and Nathan’s children proceeded to choose spouses from other well-known families, including the Tiptons, Whiteheads, and Gregorys, which put their stamp on Cades Cove history.
The old Whites Mill, which sits on private property, is in total disrepair today. Obviously, no restorative effort has been made by any individual or organization. It operated for almost 100 years. The structure appears on the The National Register of Historic Places.
There are at least two other former grist mills in Blount County. Clover Hill Mill, on Baker Creek, off of Hwy. 411, is in decline. And the John Martin Mill in West Miller’s Cove on Hesse Creek is occupied as a home. The John P. Cable Mill in Cades Cove remains the only operational grist mill in the county, for demonstration only.
Some people drive by Whites Mill daily and have no idea what it is. This historic structure should not be allowed to continue to fall in on itself. It deserves to be preserved as a nod to Blount County heritage because of the important role it played in the survival of our ancestors and/or those who worked to develop this county, established in 1795, one year before Tennessee became a state.
