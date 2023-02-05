I have been a member of First United Methodist Church of Maryville since the late 1980s. Rev. Jonathan Jonas is an outstanding pastor. It is an honor to know him. His recent comments have caused me and, I believe, other people struggling with the loss of their denomination difficulty.
In his article Jonas suggests that words such as “schism” and “split” inaccurately portray what is occurring within Methodist churches. The definition of schism is the “formal division in or separation from a church or religious body.” Locally, St. Mark’s, Alcoa and Fairview Methodist churches have voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination due to doctrinal differences. We must be honest in our discussion of a process which is so drastically changing Methodism.
The key reason generally given for the schism of the United Methodist denomination involves its handling of issues involving sexual orientation. The United Methodist denomination addressed this issue in a special General Conference held in 2019. Primarily two plans were considered. The “One Church” plan provided for allowing the marriage of persons of the same gender by the church and the ordination of homosexual pastors. The “Traditional Plan” maintained the denomination’s position of continuing to welcome LGBTQ+ persons and affirming their sacred worth, but did not allow for marriages of homosexuals by the church nor the ordination of homosexual clergy.
The Traditional Plan was passed despite attempts by proponents of the “One Church” plan to prevent a vote once it was clear the Traditional Plan would pass. Some of the proponents of the “One Church” plan immediately rejected the decision and ironically set United Methodism on its current path of division.
The schism of the United Methodist denomination would be far less complicated if these were the only issues causing difficulties. The other issues are messy and not as easily stated as the “One Church” and the “Traditional” plans. They have to do with how we as people relate politically and socially.
Our society has unfortunately become polarized. Some have observed that the United Methodist denomination has increasingly taken more liberal positions on matters about which people of good conscience can reasonably disagree. Rather than continuing to endure the strained relations and unease which has existed, some of the more conservative churches are disaffiliating in acknowledgment that fundamental differences exist between their congregations and the United Methodist denomination. Within the churches remaining within the United Methodist denomination, some conservative members are leaving to join churches which more closely reflect their views.
This reorganization has resulted in further difficulties. Jonas briefly addressed the fairness of the payments required from the disaffiliating churches. Some of the churches which are disaffiliating are chaffing at the costs of leaving imposed by the United Methodist denomination. Primarily, I believe the disaffiliating congregations are unhappy that they are being required to continue to support an organization whose principles they have by a two-thirds vote rejected. This payment must be made, however, in order to keep the church’s property.
Thus, the congregation which purchased the church property is not only being required to pay a fee to keep it, they are being told that the money collected will be used to support an organization they have overwhelmingly rejected.
While the United Methodist denomination is characterizing this payment as going toward its ongoing obligations, some disaffiliating congregations believe the payment of the ongoing obligations should be borne by those who chose to remain in the United Methodist denomination.
There are churches which have not directly addressed the disaffiliation from the United Methodist denomination by congregational vote. Members of those churches, such as myself, are weighing their options of what to do. On one hand, there is a strong inclination to stay and maintain the friendships at the church one has attended for decades or perhaps even one’s entire life. I love my relationship with my church, its members, and its clergy. But, should anyone attend a church which disregards their beliefs and fails to respect its own rules? It is difficult to admit that the United Methodist denomination has rejected me.
Regardless, the peaceful schism of the United Methodist denomination is not aided by describing positions of fellow Methodists as “disingenuous” or by selecting portions of an individual’s statement and calling them “inflammatory.” I know each of the people quoted in the recent article about the separation within the Methodist denominations which Jonas references. I do not believe any are disingenuous. No one seeks to inflame the controversy. Each is trying to conscientiously deal with these very difficult and complex issues in a way that is faithful to their attempt to live a Christian life.
I hope as congregations throughout our country deal with the issues surrounding disaffiliation from the United Methodist denomination, and as individual members within the churches remaining within the United Methodist denomination struggle with decisions which they would prefer to ignore, we can all love and support one another. When we see hurt, I hope we can help one another regardless of denominational affiliation. By doing this, perhaps we can all best stay connected.
