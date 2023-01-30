United Methodist congregations and members share love and blessing every day, fueled by devotion to God’s will, extravagant generosity, and commitment to shared ministry in covenant. I grieve that this beautiful, mission-driven fellowship is unrecognizable in the mischaracterizations of those choosing to leave it.
Words like “schism” and “split” suggest that the denomination is ripping in half. Data demonstrates that disaffiliation is a minority movement. Christianity Today reports that about 6% of American United Methodist congregations have disaffiliated. Here in our Holston Conference, 12% to 15% of churches are departing. Most remain committed to sharing ministry together.
Connection is crucial to our identity. Disaffiliating Methodists suggest that our connection — and the trust at its core — has crumbled. That seemed untrue last weekend when 4,000 United Methodist students and adults gathered for Resurrection 2023, our conference’s annual worship and spiritual formation retreat for youth.
In connection, we trust each other enough to share resources for mission and ministry. Together, we offer simple and complex ministries, from church camps for students to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), our denomination’s humanitarian relief and disaster response agency, consistently among the very first to offer help and hope.
We share resources because we are connected by our mission, which is “to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.” To fulfill this mission, we strive to be present in every community. So, each United Methodist church’s deed includes a trust clause, specifying that the property reverts to the denomination if a congregation chooses to depart, allowing us to retain a mission outpost for a new United Methodist presence in that community. The current disaffiliation process waives this clause if congregations have fulfilled their financial obligations.
As a connected church, we have agreed to share costs for worthy causes like pastors’ pensions, camp properties and personnel, events like Resurrection, and ministries like UMCOR. Since departing congregations will no longer contribute to these existing obligations, we simply ask them to pay their share before leaving the table. It seems disingenuous to refer to this as an exit fee.
It is even more inflammatory and disingenuous to characterize the United Methodist Church as having a “lower standard” of scripture. We honor God by reading the Scriptures with devoted hearts and inquisitive minds, trusting that the same Holy Spirit who inspired the authorship will inspire our understanding of the Bible. Our mission is Jesus’ great commission, to make disciples. Our commandment is Jesus’ greatest commandment, to love.
The United Methodist Church I know is hardly recognizable in the critiques of those departing, but I see it every day as its members share their time, effort, and resources in ministries that bless our community and world.
