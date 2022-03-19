“My name is Steve, and I’m an addict.”
With those eight words, published in this newspaper back in May 2003, I opened the door to a conversation so many of you were desperate to have.
At the time, I had been clean a little more than 14 months — not a lot of time, given the benefit of hindsight, but since I was 16 years old, I hadn’t gone more than 14 days without ingesting a mind- or mood-altering substance.
Then, just as today, I don’t advocate abstinence for anyone except myself. A great many individuals can and do enjoy a drink or two, or more, and to them, I say, have one for me. But there are those of us who find ourselves crossing the Rubicon from pleasurable indulgence to primal need without ever having intended to do so.
From the beginning, my goal wasn’t to beat anyone over the head with my own recovery, but to use it as a springboard for dialog that remains imperative, given the staggering statistics of those who lose their lives to alcoholism and addiction every year. According to the Centers for Disease Control, an estimated 95,000 Americans die from alcohol-related causes annually. From April 2020 to April 2021, that same agency reported, more than 100,000 Americans died from a drug overdose, the highest number in a single-year period since record-keeping began.
It’s all too easy to assign each statistic to a nameless, faceless individual who’s characterized as a criminal or a malcontent who chooses his or her fate. And it’s true that in the beginning, those of us who fall prey to addiction and alcoholism choose to ingest the substances that become our downfall.
I can assure you of this, however: Not once do any of us sit around before we ever take a drink or smoke a joint or do any of the substances we consider benign and think, “Hey, I hope this destroys my life and I end up hurting everyone who cares about me.” Not once do we expect that the very real and biological changes that take place in our bodies and brains will lead us to dark nights of the soul where we find ourselves trapped between being too tired to keep living and too scared to die.
In the beginning, we think of addiction in the same way so many other people do: that it can’t happen to us. That we’ll be just like the individuals who go to Two Doors Down on a Friday night, have a few drinks and make it home in one piece. That we’ll be just like the folks over at Aubrey’s having a glass of wine with dinner, maybe two, and not think about it again.
Addiction — substance use disorder, according to scientific terminology — is a very real medical condition accepted as such by the vast majority of the health care community. That’s still a topic of debate, of course, by those who know no better, but what I found when I began writing about it here in the pages of The Daily Times is that it’s not something that takes place in big cities, far away from the bucolic countryside of Blount County.
It’s happening right here. It’s killing people of all ages, right here. Whenever I’m asked to speak to church or civic or educational groups, I always start out by asking how many in attendance know someone personally with a drug or alcohol problem, and 95% of the time, every hand goes up. And so many of you are eager to talk about it and desperate to understand.
We’ve all been touched by addiction ... but all is not lost, because there is a way out. Recovery comes in many forms these days, and I’m grateful to look around our community and see a plethora of 12 Step meetings, Celebrate Recovery ministries and individuals from all walks of life who are doing everything they can to give those who suffer an opportunity to emerge from that darkness ... accept responsibility for their actions ... make amends to those they’ve harmed ... and find futures as responsible, productive and accepted members of society.
I’m just one individual who’s made that transformation, and today ... the 20-year anniversary of walking into Peninsula Hospital in Blount County’s Louisville community, homeless and in the agony of withdrawal and with nothing left to my life except a job waiting for me here at the Times and a desperation to live ... I look back at the blessings I’ve received over these past two decades, and I’m humbled. I’m honored. I’m truly, profoundly grateful.
Addicts aren’t “bad” people who need to be “good” — they’re sick people who need to get better, and get better they can, with the support of a community and a network of friends and loved ones who offer compassion and empathy. For 20 years, the vast majority of you have given those things to me, and I don’t take it for granted.
So on this anniversary, I say this: Thank you. Thank you for your kindness, toward me and others in recovery. Thank you for your willingness, to have hard conversations that lead to greater understanding. And thank you, for every email, note, card and encouraging word along the way. It means more to me, and to my brothers and sisters, than you’ll ever know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.